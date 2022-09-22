WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says he’s being considered for a WrestleMania 39 role.

Angle recently appeared on The Wrassingh Show and was asked if taking a deal with AEW would jeopardize his relationship with WWE. Angle noted that he has a WWE Legends contract, and he believes working with AEW would impact his relationship with WWE.

Angle added that he wants to keep a good relationship with WWE, and doesn’t want to leave as he did for TNA years back. Angle then revealed that he may be appearing at WrestleMania 39 next April.

“They’re talking about maybe me doing something at WrestleMania. They are always reaching out to me to help do media and stuff like that, kind of be an ambassador for the company. I like doing that. I don’t mind because I can’t wrestle anymore,” he said.

Angle was asked to elaborate on the potential appearance, and he noted that he would not be wrestling.

“It’s just an idea. It won’t be in a wrestling capacity at all. There is nothing there yet,” he said.

Angle made a special appearance on the August 29 RAW from his hometown of Pittsburgh, an rank milk with The Street Profits. He has not wrestled since losing to Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.