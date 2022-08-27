WWE issued a Fan Council survey this week to gauge feedback on potential future WWE Performance Center locations.

The survey asked for feedback on potential new markets for Performance Centers, and possibly opening the facility to fan tours. PWInsider notes that WWE is looking into seeing if fans would be interested in traveling to the locations with the idea of beyond training talents, the Performance Centers would serve as sort of a “roadside attraction” for fans visiting the area, perhaps being located within a mall or similar cultural hub like International Drive in Orlando or the Las Vegas Strip.

The potential markets listed in the survey were Tampa, Nashville, Atlanta and Dallas.

The Performance Center locations would potentially feature “interactive, immersive tours to engage deeply with the WWE brand and history.”

The survey noted that the attraction would potentially include:

“…unique behind-the-scenes access to the state-of-the-art WWE training center, with live views into training rings, weight rooms, video rooms, nutrition centers, lounge spaces, and other unique training elements. Visitors will be able to watch active WWE athletes training, including rehearsing and practicing in the ring as well as working out and recovering. In addition to this unique peek into WWE superstar training, the attraction would also include a one-of-a-kind tour highlighting WWE history, memorabilia, superstars, and famous matches. The tour could be comprised of a variety of elements, including a museum/hall-of-fame style attraction that includes unique immersive and interactive elements as well as fun physical activities, virtual experiences, and personal connections with WWE legends and personnel.”

There were rumblings a few years back of WWE possibly opening up Performance Centers in different locations to perform the way the main locations in Orlando and London do, but this is the first we’ve heard of fan tours. In recent years before the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE ran pricey tours of the Performance Center in Orlando and those were a hit, selling out with fans almost every time. WWE has also considered a physical Hall of Fame or museum location in recent years, but nothing ever came of those talks.

