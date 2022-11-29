WWE is reportedly considering a new match type for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

A “Pitch Black” match was reportedly pitched for The Rumble, and WrestlingNews reports that the new match type is being seriously considered for the big event in January. There’s no word yet on match specifics, but it’s believed that the match is for Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt is currently feuding with LA Knight on SmackDown. Wyatt stated last Friday on SmackDown that he wasn’t the one who previously attacked Knight in the backstage segments. This leaves the door open for more characters to be introduced, and it was noted by a source that WWE is being careful to not overexpose Wyatt in the ring because they want everything he does to feel extra special.

Wyatt still has not wrestled since The Fiend lost to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

It was also said that WWE already has the full card mapped out for the Royal Rumble. Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is rumored for the show.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.