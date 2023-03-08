WWE reportedly reached out to lucha star Komander before his AEW Dynamite debut last week.

As noted, Komander debuted on the Revolution go-home edition of AEW Dynamite, as an entrant in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. It was noted then that Komander was very much on WWE’s radar, and that he had not signed a contract with AEW.

In an update, a new report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated notes that WWE reached out to Komander about coming in before the Dynamite debut.

It was also confirmed that AEW has interest in signing Komander. The masked wrestler reportedly has “significant interest” from both companies.

Komander remains a regular on AAA TV. It was previously reported that he is under contract to the KAOZ promotion in Mexico, and there’s no word yet on how that would impact his ability to sign with AEW or WWE, but he would need the approval of KAOZ to sign with either company.

Komander expressed his gratitude for the interest from fans surrounding his next move, noting that he is stepping into un-chartered territories.

“It’s very humbling to hear that people want to know where I’m going next,” Komander told Barrasso. “That is a huge honor, to be spoken of in such a manner. I came from nothing. I had absolutely nothing. I did this because it is what I love to do. I understand that my career could be just like my rope walk—it could be a great success, or it could be a failure. No matter what happens, I’m always going to get back up. I never did this for the fame. I do it out of love. Whatever comes next is a blessing.”

Komander continues to work for various promotions around the world. He promised that people will receive every ounce he has to offer.

“I always give my ultimate, my very best, so that’s what people will always get,” Komander said. “I love a challenge and I am going to accept the challenge to push myself to new heights.”

