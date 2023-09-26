An update on WWE content leaving the Hulu streaming service.

Last week, we reported how Hulu revealed its rights to WWE content was set to expire today. This meant that Raw and SmackDown re-runs, Total Divas, Superstars, and Main Event would all be gone from Hulu, leaving fans who cannot watch these shows live without an option to catch up.

However, it now appears that WWE and Hulu have agreed to an extension, albeit, a short one. The WWE programs on Hulu now say they don’t expire for a couple of weeks. Whether this is a temporary solution or the first step in the two sides renegotiating going forward has yet to be determined.

