– As noted, WWE is counting down the ’25 Greatest SummerSlam Matches Ever’ leading up to this year’s first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and August 3. The list kicked off on Sunday, with Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar from WWE SummerSlam 2023 coming in at number 25. On Monday, the list continued with number 24: Seth Rollins vs. John Cena for the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2015.

– The latest installment of the ‘WWE Playlist’ digital series touched down on the official WWE YouTube channel on Monday morning. Featured in the latest episode is an extended look at the “Evolution of Solo Sikoa’s new group.”

– A&E released the complete tenth episode from the debut season of “Stone Cold Takes on America” featuring WWE Hall of Fame legend ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. The episode features ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ taking a look at blizzard survival and the Las Vegas drag-racing scene.

– Reality Of Wrestling released the complete “Hart & Soul” all-women’s special event from Sunday night featuring WWE women’s legend Natalya taking on Promise Braxton in the featured match, as well as the tournament to crown the first-ever Glory Women’s Champion.