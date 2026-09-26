WWE continued several storylines in a series of digital exclusives released following the September 25 episode of WWE SmackDown.

One segment featured Shinsuke Nakamura and Kyoki addressing the MFTs after Haku got involved on their behalf last week. Nakamura branded the champions cowards for needing their father’s assistance, while Kyoki made it clear they will be prepared if Haku gets involved again.

Nakamura and Kyoki also vowed that the next time they cross paths with the MFTs, they intend to take the titles from them.

Elsewhere, The Miz complained to Kit Wilson about being left out of the Money in the Bank picture. Miz said he planned to speak with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about instead getting a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Their trip to Aldis’ office was interrupted when Haku and the MFTs blocked their path. Wilson responded by reading Haku an angry haiku before Miz quickly pulled him away from the situation.

Ricky Saints also attempted to create some tension involving Fraxiom, Rey Fenix and the War Raiders.

After taking issue with a conversation involving Fraxiom and Fenix, Saints approached Erik and Ivar and claimed Fraxiom had been talking about how “soft” the War Raiders had become since losing the AAA Tag Team Championships.

An angry Erik responded by throwing Saints against a wall. Ivar ultimately stopped his partner, but acknowledged there was some truth to what Saints had said and suggested it was time for the War Raiders to remind everyone who they are.

Finally, Alexa Bliss was shown consoling Charlotte Flair after Flair failed to advance to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Tatum Paxley then arrived and mentioned that she has her own qualifying match next week. An irritated Flair blamed Paxley’s candles for bringing her bad luck before walking away.

Bliss followed Flair to continue consoling her, leaving Paxley behind. Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin then entered the scene and dismissed the idea that Paxley, Flair and Bliss were suddenly all friends.