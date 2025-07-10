Although the old “Wednesday Night Wars” are a thing of the past, the promotional rivalry between All Elite Wrestling and WWE NXT is still very much alive.

In addition to recent examples, such as WWE running the 2300 Arena for special NXT shows to weaken the first-ever AEW residency deal with the Philadelphia-based venue for multiple AEW and ROH shows, the company put premium live events head-to-head against AEW pay-per-views, such as the NXT Battleground special that competed with AEW Double Or Nothing back on May 25.

This weekend, the trend continues as WWE NXT: The Great American Bash will take place the same day as the biggest All Elite Wrestling show of the year, and biggest in the history of the company for any show in the U.S., AEW ALL IN: Texas on July 12.

Now, another head-to-head showdown has come to light.

It was reported today by one source, and later confirmed by multiple additional sources that this year’s NXT Heatwave special event has been locked in for August 24, 2025 in South Carolina. This is the same date as the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door show, which is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

On today’s new episode of WrestleVotes Radio, this situation was covered, with some additional light being shed on the WWE NXT vs. AEW head-to-head bookings throughout 2025 being a promotional tactic done by design by higher-ups from TKO.

“This is definitely something WWE wants to do where if NXT is on the road and booking for arenas, they want to do it somewhere where they’re gonna have the last word of the night,” it was stated during the episode. “AEW’s gonna be having ‘ALL IN’ in the afternoon and WWE’s gonna be coming in there after with Saturday Night’s Main Event [and WWE NXT: The Great American Bash], so at the end of the day you’re not just talking about the fallout from AEW, you’re talking about what WWE is doing as well. Controlling the narrative and momentum online. So, there’s no coincidence, there’s definitely a directive coming from WWE at the behest of TKO behind it. They’re all for it. They want to do more of these things.”