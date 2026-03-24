WWE is rolling out new incentives as WrestleMania 42 draws closer, with the company making another push to fill Allegiant Stadium for both nights of the massive event.

With 25 days remaining until the two-night spectacle in Las Vegas, WWE has launched a limited-time promotion offering 25 percent off tickets. Fans can take advantage of the deal by using the code 25DAYS, which applies not only to WrestleMania 42, but also to SmackDown, the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and the Raw that follows.

It’s the latest move in what has been an ongoing effort to boost attendance for the marquee weekend amid rumors of struggling ticket sales.

As noted previously, WWE has already made adjustments behind the scenes when it comes to pricing.

The company quietly lowered the cost of entry-level tickets in recent weeks, with the cheapest standard seat for night two dropping from $254 down to $177. Night one saw a similar shift, falling from $228 to the same $177 starting point.

A noticeable dip.

With WrestleMania weekend fast approaching, it’s clear WWE is exploring multiple avenues to ensure a strong turnout across all of its major events in Las Vegas.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.