Two notable names were missing from this week’s high-profile Battle Royal on WWE RAW — Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed — and according to a new report, their absences were far from random.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE made the calculated decision to keep both powerhouse competitors on the sidelines, with the goal of protecting their momentum and long-term positioning on the roster. Company sources told the outlet that officials wanted to avoid putting either man in a situation where they could be pinned, eliminated, or overshadowed in a crowded multi-man match.

Instead, the plan is to maintain the aura of dominance around both Breakker and Reed, presenting them as destructive forces through focused, character-driven storylines rather than quick-turn TV appearances. WWE reportedly views both men as potential “top-of-the-card players” and is intent on building them gradually into future headliners.

Interestingly, earlier creative discussions reportedly pitched the two as an unlikely powerhouse tag team. The idea, according to those familiar with creative, was for Breakker and Reed to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships and serve as an anchor for the division — a pairing that could test themselves against the company’s most popular babyface duos. While it’s unclear if that direction remains on the table, Breakker in particular continues to be viewed internally as a future World Heavyweight Champion.

That said, WWE officials recently opted to hit pause on that trajectory. The company’s upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special — which will feature a World Heavyweight Title match — reportedly isn’t expected to pull strong numbers. Because of that, sources note WWE didn’t see it as the right moment to have Breakker win his first world title, preferring to hold off until a bigger stage and audience can maximize the impact.

Rather than book Breakker into a situation where he’d lose or appear diminished, the decision was made to leave him out of the Battle Royal entirely. The same logic reportedly applied to Reed, who remains in line for a significant push once creative finalizes a clear direction for him.

In short, both men’s absences were strategic — a move designed to preserve their credibility now, while setting the stage for major storylines later.