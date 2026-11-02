WWE has announced a new six-woman tag team match for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, adding another notable bout to an already stacked lineup.

Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase holder Tiffany Stratton will team with IYO SKY and WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green to take on Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day.

The match will bring together several of WWE’s top female stars, including three reigning champions and the current Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

Elsewhere on the show, Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable will defend his title against Ethan Page. The championship showdown gives Page an opportunity to capture singles gold as Gable looks to continue his reign.

The Vision will also be in action, as Bron Breakker, Austin Theory and Bronson Reed join forces to face Penta, Je’Von Evans and Dragon Lee in six-man tag team competition.

Another singles match will see Royce Keys square off against Solo Sikoa, with both competitors looking to pick up a victory on the red brand.

In addition to the advertised matches, John Cena is scheduled to make a special announcement during tonight’s broadcast. Roman Reigns will also appear as WWE continues its final build toward Crown Jewel 2026 this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from Brooklyn, New York, with a special start time of 6 p.m. Eastern on Netflix.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE Raw Results coverage.