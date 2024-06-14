More updates regarding WWE contracts.

Three names that have been in constant discussion are Ricochet, Chad Gable, and Natalya Neidhart, all whose contracts expire soon. This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed more light on each’s situation and whether they will re-sign with WWE.

-As noted, Ricochet was written off of television after Bron Breakker sent him through a windshield. Ricochet told WWE he plans to depart once his contract expires next month. He currently has no further appearances scheduled but according to this report, WWE did the angle in such a way that Ricochet might be tempted to re-sign. However, sources tell WON that he will be leaving, with AEW being the expected landing spot.

-As of this week Natalya was still in talks with WWE. The former multi-time women’s champion is in talks for multiple other projects outside of wrestling that she hopes to pursue.

-Chad Gable is reportedly going to be staying with WWE. While no details about his new contract have been revealed, the belief backstage is that he will be staying. He did have many in AEW pushing for him.