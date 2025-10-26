A new backstage report has provided additional insight into WWE’s potential interest in working with college athlete and rising softball star Zoe Hines — a name that has recently drawn attention within both sports and entertainment circles.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there have been internal discussions within WWE regarding Hines, who currently plays softball for Boston College, and whether she could eventually transition into a role with the company. While nothing is said to be imminent, the talks reportedly include the idea of featuring Hines in some capacity if she expresses genuine interest in pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

Dave Meltzer noted that he’s heard from multiple sources that WWE may feel “pressure” to move forward with Hines should she decide to explore wrestling more seriously. That “pressure” reportedly stems less from her athletic background — though she’s said to be a strong performer in the NCAA softball world — and more from her high-profile family connections.

Hines is the niece of actress Cheryl Hines, best known for her role on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Cheryl is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the political figure and 2024 U.S. presidential candidate, making Zoe a part of one of America’s most recognized political families.

Adding to the intrigue, Cheryl Hines was spotted backstage at WWE’s Clash in Paris pay-per-view event earlier this year, sparking speculation that the company might already have a friendly relationship with the family.

Zoe Hines reportedly participated in a WWE tryout earlier this summer, where she was evaluated alongside other collegiate athletes as part of the company’s ongoing Next In Line (NIL) initiative — a program designed to recruit and develop college talent for future WWE careers.

At this point, there’s been no confirmation from WWE regarding any official offer or plans for Hines. However, given her athletic background, public visibility, and the company’s growing focus on cross-promoting with mainstream figures, her name could be one to watch in the months ahead.