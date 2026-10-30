WWE could have another surprise in store for next week’s loaded episode of NXT.

UFC star Michael Chandler has teased a potential appearance on the November 4 edition of WWE NXT, which will air head-to-head against AEW’s special Blood & Guts episode of Dynamite.

Chandler took to social media to send a message to NXT General Manager Robert Stone, offering his services ahead of the Unsanctioned Match between Dion Lennox and Cruz Montana.

The UFC veteran suggested that if Stone needed “somebody to keep a little order” during the match, he would be willing to step in.

Stone wasted little time responding to the offer.

“You’re making this too easy for me Michael Chandler!”

While nothing has been officially announced regarding Chandler’s involvement, the exchange has fueled speculation that the UFC star could make an appearance during Wednesday’s broadcast.

WWE has already stacked the November 4 episode of NXT with several notable attractions, including appearances by John Cena and Cody Rhodes, as well as the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The potential addition of Chandler would give WWE another recognizable name for the special Wednesday night broadcast, which will compete directly with AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts.

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