Talk about something to be thankful for on Thanksgiving!

Congratulations are in order for a happy WWE couple, as Erik and Valhalla took to social media today to share some exciting personal news.

On Friday, November 29, Erik of The War Raiders tag-team in WWE surfaced on social media to announce the birth of his new son with his significant other, fellow WWE Superstar Valhalla.

“We have a son,” Erik wrote via Instagram on 11/29. “And he’s perfect in every way.”

The post continued, “Ezekiel Joseph Rowe, born 11/28/29024.”

Several fellow WWE and AEW performers, such as Erik’s tag-team partner Ivar, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, AEW broadcast team member Renee Paquette, AEW star “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and others responded to the aforementioned Instagram post to congratulate the happy couple.

Check out the Instagram post, which includes a photo of Erik and Valhalla’s new bundle of joy, below.