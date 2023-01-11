WWE’s Ricochet and Samantha Irvin are now engaged to be married.

Ricochet took to Instagram this evening to reveal that he proposed to Irvin, and she said yes.

“She said YES! [hands raised emoji] When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much [heart emoji x 2],” he wrote with photos of the proposal.

Ricochet’s photos indicate that the proposal took place in the lobby of the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, just one day after Irvin’s 28th birthday.

Irvin and Ricochet celebrated that birthday in Vegas this week. He made a Happy Birthday post to Irvin on Monday an expressed his love.

“There’s soooo much I could say but no words would do it justice. Someone who has been a constant in my life for the last 2 years. Someone who has shown me compassion, and love like no other. Someone who deserves the world. Happy birthday @samanthairvinwwe [party hat emoji] [confetti ball emoji] [balloon emoji] I love you so much! [closed lock with key emoji],” he wrote.

Irvin responded in the comments and wrote, “[face holding back tears emoji] you light up my life. Thank you so much baby! And I’m glad people know I dress like Diane Keaton & Whoopi Goldberg in my personal time now [laughing emoji] I love you so much!”

The blue brand Superstar and ring announcer publicly celebrated their 1 year anniversary back in late March 2022 as Ricochet called out fans for invading his privacy, while Irvin marked the anniversary with a post.

Below are the aforementioned Instagram posts:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.