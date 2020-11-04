WWE officials are booking “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss as babyfaces now that they are together on the RAW brand.

There was some speculation on Wyatt and Bliss coming out of the recent post-Draft RAW shows, but PWInsider reports that Wyatt and Bliss are officially considered to be babyfaces on the RAW roster.

Wyatt has been considered to be a babyface on the SmackDown roster, but given the nature of The Fiend character, he’s obviously not a babyface in the traditional sense. Despite how the characters might come off, they are both considered to be babyfaces by the company.

The opening segment of this week’s RAW saw Bliss interrupt WWE Champion Randy Orton for some quick mind games in the ring. Orton yelled out about being ready to fight, but was attacked by Drew McIntyre instead. WWE later did a Firefly Fun House segment where Bliss and Wyatt continued the feud with Orton, once again flashing back to when Orton caused the Wyatt Family Compound to burn.

Last night’s Firefly Fun House segment ended with Bliss showing everyone a new trick she’s been practicing. She asked for Wyatt’s help and he placed his hand over her face, the same h and that has the “Heal” glove on it. The camera then cut to Bliss with a red tint over the screen, as she stared straight ahead with a creepy look on her face. A red blood-like liquid started to ooze from Bliss’ mouth. The camera then quickly cut back to a shocked Wyatt, who looked straight ahead at the camera and said, “Oh, shit!”

WWE noted in their RAW recap that this was Bliss and Wyatt revealing their “disturbing new trick” inside the Fun House. Elsewhere they referred to it as Wyatt helping Bliss reveal a “twisted surprise” for the WWE Universe. You can see video from that segment below.

Bliss later appeared for a third RAW segment, to continue the storyline with her former tag team partner Nikki Cross. Cross confronted Bliss backstage and went on about how Bliss hasn’t talked to her, blaming “him” for why Bliss cut off communication. She talked more about their relationship and said she knows Bliss is stronger than this, stronger than “him,” and she knows Bliss better than everyone else, and knows Bliss would never let anyone control her this way. Bliss had her back turned the whole time but Cross finally turned her around, revealing a new, creepier look for Bliss, who was wearing contact lenses of some kind. Bliss looked ahead with another trance-like look and smiled at the camera to send RAW back to commercial.

WWE noted that this “icy new look” from Bliss was a “diabolical” surprise for her former friend and tag team partner.

There is no word yet on where WWE is headed with the Bliss and Wyatt storyline, besides a potential match with WWE Champion Randy Orton and a possible match against Cross. Bliss and Wyatt had an interaction with RETRIBUTION a few weeks back, which led to speculation on a feud with that group, and a possible Reckoning vs. Bliss match.

Stay tuned for more on the Wyatt and Bliss storyline. Below are a few more shots from this week’s segments on RAW, along with reaction tweets from Cross:

What in the **** I don’t even know what to do from here guys solid advice to “run” But she was my best friend. She still is.

But…… https://t.co/U7sljvZenQ — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 3, 2020

Ain’t that the damn truth.

I never tried to skirt away from the fact that this is my fault. I did this.

i wish you would all understand the guilt I’m still feeling. But what do you want me to do?! Move on? Help? Leave? Run? #RAW @WWE https://t.co/NSVj5qjipS — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) November 3, 2020

