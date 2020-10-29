Chelsea Green reportedly has not made her return to WWE TV because all creative plans for her remain on hold, according to Fightful Select.

Green, who beat a bout with COVID-19 in September, recently posted a tweet where she said she has not wrestled since May 27. She added a “cursing” emoji next to the comments.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Green was “called up” as far back as May after an impressive series of matches involving Charlotte Flair. However, when Paul Heyman lost his job as RAW Executive Director, plans involving Green were put on hold.

Vanessa Borne was also “called up” earlier this year but WWE has not had any creative plans for her since then.

Below is the aforementioned tweet from Green:

I haven’t wrestled since May 27. 🤬 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) October 19, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.