The WWE Royal Rumble didn’t end when the final bell rang.

The crowd in Riyadh made sure of that.

During Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble post-show (see video below), fans in attendance at the Riyadh Season Stadium made their voices heard, directing a variety of chants toward the panel as the show was wrapping up.

Closing out the guest portion of the 2026 Royal Rumble post-show was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. As he discussed the night’s Premium Live Event, the atmosphere shifted quickly.

Chants of “We want Vince” echoed through the venue, referencing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Moments later, loud “Y2J” chants followed, with the Saudi crowd voicing disappointment over the absence of the rumored Chris Jericho return in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Despite the interruptions, Triple H continued addressing the night’s performances. He highlighted Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi, Lash Legend, and Sol Ruca as standouts coming out of the event.

Legend, in particular, caught his attention.

Triple H said she stood out in an almost “Kane-ish” way during her Royal Rumble appearance.

When asked about AJ Styles, Levesque offered glowing praise. He noted that while it’s rare for someone to be universally loved in the industry, Styles is one of the few where “nobody ever has a bad word” to say.

“His influence on this business will be Shawn Michaels-esque,” Triple H said of Styles.

As for Styles’ future role in WWE beyond the ring, Triple H acknowledged that conversations have taken place, but said it wasn’t the right time to go into detail.

The discussion later shifted to Roman Reigns and when fans might see him return to WWE programming.

“One thing about the Tribal Chief is he does things on his terms,” Triple H said.

Finally, Levesque was asked about the mysterious hooded figure who attacked Bron Breakker before the Men’s Royal Rumble match began. While stopping short of naming names, Triple H couldn’t resist a pointed observation.

He said he didn’t want to make any accusations, but it looked like a pretty “clean Curb Stomp” delivered to Breakker.

