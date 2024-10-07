The promotional poster for WWE’s next premium live event has arrived.

As noted, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared at WWE Bad Blood 2024 over the weekend to unveil the new WWE Crown Jewel title and explain its’ significance.

Following the show this past Saturday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., the promotional push towards the annual WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia has officially begun.

On Monday, the official WWE Crown Jewel 2024 promotional poster was released. Check out the poster, which features Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Nia Jax and Liv Morgan, teasing the two showdowns for the new WWE Crown Jewel Championship, below.