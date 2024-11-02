WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Results

Mohammed Abdo Arena

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline w/Tanga Loa In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jey Uso and Tama Tonga will start things off. Tonga with a waist lock go-behind. Tonga with clubbing axe handle trikes. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Jey’s chest. Tonga rakes the back of Jey. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga sends Jey to the corner. Jey dives over Tonga. Jey uppercuts Tonga. Jey with a Running Hip Attack. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jey applies a front face lock. Jey tags in Jimmy. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop for a one count. Jimmy applies a wrist lock. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga kicks Jimmy in the gut. Tonga tags in Fatu. Double HeadButt. Fatu is throwing haymakers at Jimmy. Fatu whips Jimmy across the ring. Jimmy holds onto the ropes. Jey tags himself in. Jimmy ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Jey with The Apron Enzuigiri. Uppercut Party. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Fatu. Double Drop-Down Uppercut. The Usos clotheslines Tonga over the top rope. Sikoa avoids The Double SuperKick. The Bloodline regroups on the outside. Fatu tags in Tonga. Jey with a deep arm-drag. Jey applies an arm-bar. Jey tags in Jimmy instead of Reigns. Double HeadButt. Tonga scores a chop block. Tonga DDT’s the left knee of Jimmy. Tonga tags in Fatu.

Fatu with repeated headbutts. Fatu with a Senton Splash. Fatu follows that with a Running Hip Attack. Fatu tags in Sikoa. Sikoa applies a rear chin lock. Sikoa is raining down haymakers. Sikoa with repeated headbutts. Sikoa whips Jimmy across the ring. Sikoa scores the elbow knockdown. Sikoa taunts Reigns. Sikoa puts his knee on the back of Jimmy’s neck. Tonga kicks Jimmy in the face. Sikoa tags in Tonga. Jimmy avoids The Stinger Splash. Jimmy tags in Jey. Jey with a flurry of haymakers. Tonga blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Jey with The Running Hip Attack for a two count. Tonga rakes the eyes of Jey. Jey decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Fatu tags himself in. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu with a Running Senton Splash. Fatu uses the middle rope choke to Jey. Sikoa attacks Jey behind the referee’s back. Fatu tags in Sikoa. Wish Bone Attack. Sikoa stomps on the left hand of Jey. Sikoa HeadButts Jey. Sikoa is mauling Jey in the corner. Sikoa tags in Fatu. Fatu uppercuts Jey. Fatu applies a nerve hold. Fatu shoves Jey towards the corner. Fatu with a Running Uppercut. Fatu tags in Tonga. Fatu with a Vertical Suplex. Tonga with The Slingshot Senton. Tonga tags in Sikoa. Jey is displaying his fighting spirit. Sikoa with a big right hand. Sikoa tags in Tonga. Tonga knocks Jimmy off the ring apron. Jey with a JawBreaker. Jey with an Inside Out Lariat. Reigns and Sikoa are tagged in.

Haymaker Exchange. Sikoa HeadButts Reigns. Reigns with two clotheslines. Sikoa reverses out of the irish whip from Reigns. Reigns with a Leaping Clothesline. Reigns with The Uranage Slam. Reigns fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Reigns delivers The Superman Punch. Sikoa blocks The Spear. Sikoa hits The Samoan Spike for a two count. Jimmy SuperKicks Tonga off the apron. SuperKick Exchange. Fatu with The Impaler DDT. Jey ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Jey with Four SuperKicks. Fatu catches Jey in mid-air. Fatu HeadButts Jey. Reigns with another Superman Punch. Reigns throws Tonga into the referee. Reigns with a Superman Punch to Loa. Fatu HeadButts Reigns. Fatu with a Running Corkscrew Elbow. Fatu with The Double Jump MoonSault. Fatu lands The Suicide Dive. Sikoa connects with Two Samoan Spikes to pickup the victory. After the match, The Bloodline gangs up on Reigns. Jey denies The Cerberus PowerBomb. Loa drives Jey back first into the turnbuckles. Sikoa wraps a steel chair around Jey’s neck. Sami Zayn storms into the ring. Sikoa tells Zayn to give him the Ula Fala. Sikoa goes for a hug, but Zayn counters with The Exploder Suplex. All hell starts breaking loose in Riyadh. Sikoa gets caught in a trap. Reigns prepares for The Superman Punch. Zayn inadvertently nails Reigns with The Helluva Kick. That allowed Sikoa to escape the ring.

Winner: The Bloodline via Pinfall

Second Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Meta Four vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven In A Fatal Four Way Match For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bianca BelAir and Iyo Sky will start things off. BelAir with a waist lock takedown. Sky crawls under BelAir’s legs. BelAir escapes The Rolling Crucifix. Sky whips BelAir across the ring. BelAir lunges over Sky. BelAir taunts Sky. BelAir ducks a clothesline from Sky. BelAir with a Running Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. Sky avoids The Handspring MoonSault. Sky backflips over BelAir. Sky showcases her athleticism. Sky with a Hurricanrana. Sky dropkicks BelAir. Sky mocks BelAir. Green tags herself in. Sky clocks Green with The Shotei. BelAir with clubbing shoulder blocks. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir with The SpineBuster. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir tags in Cargill. BelAir and Cargill bodyslams Green into Niven. Green kicks Cargill in the face. Cargill with The Press Slam into Legend’s arms. Legend bodyslams Green. Legend talks smack to Cargill. Legend tags in Jackson. Assisted Senton Splash to Green for a two count. Jackson whips Green back first into the turnbuckles. Jackson with a Running Hip Attack. Jackson tags in Legend.

Legend with a Vertical Suplex. Legend pops back on her feet. Legend taunts Cargill. Legend levels Green with The Body Avalanche. Legend tags in Jackson. Jackson with The Sit-Out Rear Mat Slam. Jackson with heavy bodyshots. Jackson slaps Green in the chest. Sane tags herself in. Sane with a basement dropkick. Sane knocks Legend off the ring apron. Sane with a flying forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange. Sane shoves Green into Jackson. Double Wrist Lock. Sane with a Double Arm-Drag. Sane ducks a clothesline from Jackson. Sane Spears Jackson. Sane tags in Sky. Sky uppercuts Jackson. Sky rips Jackson off the top turnbuckle pad. Sky dropkicks Legend off the apron. Sky with The Missile Dropkick. Niven tags herself in. Niven HeadButts Sky. Niven with a Running Crossbody Block. Niven with The SitOut PowerBomb to Sane. BelAir drops Niven with The BlockBuster. Legend nails BelAir with The Pump Kick.

That leads us to a quick standoff with Legend and Cargill. Forearm Exchange. Cargill SuperKicks Legend. Cargill avoids The Pump Kick. Cargill with a Pump Kick of her own. Cargill is fired up. Niven with a Flying Crossbody Block. Green teases dive. Niven catches Green in mid-air. Sane with The Insane Elbow to the outside. Sky with The Orihara MoonSault. Assisted Pescado from Meta Four. BelAir clotheslines Legend to the floor. BelAir rolls Green back into the ring. Cargill hits The Jaded for a two count. BelAir with forearm shivers. Standing Switch Exchange. Sane with The Spinning Back Fist. Sky with The Bridging German Suplex. Assisted Elbow Drop to BelAir. Jackson with The Missile Dropkick. Sane and Jackson are trading back and forth shots. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb. Niven ducks a clothesline from Legend. Niven with The Piper Driver. Green drops Jackson with The CodeBreaker. Niven with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Green tags in Niven. Niven inadvertently squashes Green with The Vader Bomb. Cargill puts Niven on her shoulders. Cargill tags in BelAir. BelAir and Cargill connects with The Doomsday Device to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Third Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Rollins attacks Reed before the bell rings. Reed HeadButts Rollins. Reed and Rollins starts brawling towards the stage. Reed punches Rollins in the back. Rollins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rollins is throwing haymakers at Reed. Reed flings Rollins down the ramp. Rollins kicks Reed in the face. Rollins with a knife edge chop. Reed starts choking Rollins. Rollins avoids the steel ring steps. Rollins with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Rollins lands The Suicide Dive. Reed catches Rollins in mid-air. Reed bodyslams Rollins into the timekeeper’s area. Reed drives Rollins chest first into the ring steps. Reed rolls Rollins back into the ring, and the bell finally rings. Reed levels Rollins with The Body Avalanche. Reed with a short-arm clothesline. Reed delivers The Tsunami. Reed goes for another Tsunami, but Rollins ducks out of the way. Rollins hits The Curb Stomp for a two count. Rollins with a chop/forearm combination. Rollins blocks The Death Valley Driver.

Rollins thrust kicks the midsection of Reed. Rollins goes for a Sunset Flip, but Reed counters with a Banzai Drop. Reed HeadButts Rollins. Reed slaps Rollins in the chest. Reed whips Rollins chest first into the turnbuckles. Reed is lighting up Rollins chest. Reed uses the top rope to choke Rollins. Reed punches Rollins in the ribs. Reed goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rollins lands back on his feet. Rollins kicks Reed in the face. Rollins goes for a Bodyslam, but Reed falls on top of him for a two count. Reed punches Rollins in the back. Chop Exchange. Reed dishes out another headbutt. Reed with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rollins with a knee lift. Rollins with a chop/haymaker combination. Reed drives his knee into the midsection of Rollins. Reed goes for a PowerBomb, but Rollins counters with a DDT. Rollins with two short-arm clotheslines. Rollins ducks a clothesline from Reed. Reed shrugs off a Running Lariat.

Reed has Rollins perched on the top turnbuckle. Reed with an overhand chop. Rollins starts biting Reed’s fingers. Rollins with three haymakers. Rollins HeadButts Reed. Rollins sends Reed crashing into the canvas. Rollins with The Frog Splash for a one count. Reed tells Rollins to bring it. Rollins SuperKicks Reed. Rollins with Two Rolling Elbows. Reed responds with a Leaping Body Block. Reed with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Reed hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Reed is choking Rollins with his boot. Reed puts Rollins on the top turnbuckle. Reed with a straight right hand. Reed with The SuperPlex for a two count. Reed tells Rollins to stay down. Rollins slaps Reed in the face. Reed answers with a Big Lariat. Rollins wisely rolls himself out of harm’s way. Reed with a Running Senton Splash. Reed ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rollins exits the ring. Rollins with an overhand chop. Reed slams Rollins head on the announce table. Reed grabs a ring stair. Rollins delivers the chop block. Rollins nails Reed with The Curb Stomp on the ring step. Reed is busted open. Reed avoids the referee’s ten count. Rollins connects with The Curb Stomp. Rollins plants Reed with The Super Curb Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: Seth Rollins via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Liv Morgan w/Dominik Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax For The WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

Morgan dropkicks Jax after the bell rings. Morgan is throwing haymakers at Jax. Jax HeadButts Morgan. Morgan uses the ropes as a shield. Morgan slaps Jax in the face. Jax flings Morgan across the ring. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop. Jax sends Morgan to the corner. Jax levels Morgan with The Body Avalanche. Morgan side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Short-Arm Reversal by Morgan. Morgan delivers a chop block. Morgan dropkicks the left knee of Jax. Morgan with a Running Hip Attack. Morgan with a Rising Knee Strike. Morgan wraps the left leg of Jax around the middle rope. Jax decks Morgan with a back elbow smash. Morgan ducks a clothesline from Jax. Morgan drops Jax with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT for a two count. Jax uses her feet to create separation. Jax blocks The CodeBreaker. Jax with The Pop Up Samoan Drop for a two count.

Jax whips Morgan back first into the turnbuckles. Jax with a Running Hip Attack. Morgan sends Jax shoulder first into the steel ring post. Morgan with a Double Foot Stomp. Jax puts Morgan on her shoulders. Jax climbs up the ropes. Jax with The Avalanche Samoan Drop for a two count. Jax starts rag dolling Morgan. Jax puts Morgan on the top turnbuckle. Morgan blocks The SuperPlex. Morgan with clubbing blows to Jax’s back. Jax goes for The Avalanche Samoan Drop, but Morgan counters with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Tiffany Stratton arrives with the Money In The Bank Briefcase. Jax is pissed. Stratton says that she was going to cash in on Morgan.

Morgan with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Morgan goes for a Suicide Dive, but Jax counters with a forearm smash. Jax tells Stratton to leave. Jax goes for The Pop Up Samoan Drop, but Morgan counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Jax denies The Oblivion. Jax with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Raquel Rodriguez tries to snatch the MITB Briefcase away from Stratton. Rodriguez slams Jax’s head on the top rope. Morgan hits The Avalanche CodeBreaker. Dominik Mysterio arrives at ringside. Jax blasts Morgan and Rodriguez into Stratton. Jax with a Running Body Avalanche against the ropes. Jax with a Running Leg Drop. Jax drags Morgan to the corner. Mysterio slides the MITB Briefcase into the ring. Rodriguez attacks Jax behind the referee’s back. Morgan connects with The Oblivion to pickup the victory. After the match, Triple H presents Morgan with the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Winner: New WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Champion, Liv Morgan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Owens attacks Orton with a steel chair before the bell rings. Owens repeatedly stomps on Orton’s chest. Owens clears the announce table. Haymaker Exchange. Orton with a greco roman eye poke. Orton with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the announce table. Orton slams Owens head on the announce table. Owens blocks The Belly to Back Suplex. Owens with a straight right hand. Orton with a gut punch. Orton slams Owens head on the steel ring steps. Orton is favoring his left knee. Owens kicks the left knee of Orton. Owens continues to attack Orton with the chair. The referee snatches the chair out of Owens hands. Owens nails the referee with The Stunner. Orton kicks Owens in the gut. Orton with multiple chair shots.

Orton can hardly stand. Owens exits the ring. Owens punches Petey Williams. Orton with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the Arabic announce table. All hell is breaking loose in Riyadh. Shawn Daivari snatches the chair away from Orton. Orton sends Daivari shoulder first into the steel ring post. Owens rakes the eyes of Orton. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis is trying to calm down Orton. Orton drops Pearce with The RKO. Owens continues to rake the eyes of Orton. Owens drives Orton face first into the ring post. Orton dumps Owens over the ringside barricade. Second Haymaker Exchange. Orton and Owens are brawling in the crowd. Owens repeatedly attacks Orton with a piece of the road case. Owens lays Orton flat on the table. Owens climbs up the stands. Owens lands The Flying Elbow Drop off the steel guard rail.

Match Result: No-Contest

Sixth Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade El Idolo In A Triple Threat Match For The WWE United States Championship

Forearm Exchange. Hayes kicks Idolo in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Knight is throwing haymakers at Hayes and Idolo. Knight kicks Idolo in the gut. Double SuperKick to Knight. Idolo chops Hayes. Hayes punches Idolo in the back. Hayes applies a side headlock. Idolo whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes slips over Idolo’s back. Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Knight pulls Hayes out of the ring. Knight dribbles Hayes head on the announce table. Knight with a straight right hand. Knight with a Slingshot Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Slingshot Senton. Knight with The DDT for a one count. Idolo decks Knight with a JawBreaker. Idolo with The Springboard Reverse Spanish Fly. Knight whips Idolo across the ring. Idolo with a flying forearm smash. Idolo pops back on his feet. Idolo plays to the crowd. Idolo with The Shotgun Meteora to Hayes. Idolo sends Knight crashing to the outside. Idolo wipes out Knight with The Orihara MoonSault. Idolo rolls Knight back into the ring. Hayes lands The SomerSault Plancha. Knight avoids Nothing But Net. Hayes blocks The BFT. Knight dodges The Pump Kick.

Knight goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Idolo with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Hayes responds with The First 48 into Knight. Hayes turns a Vertical Suplex into a Cutter on top of Knight for a two count. Hayes stomps on Knight’s chest. Idolo blocks The Tornado DDT. Idolo kicks Hayes in the gut. Idolo drills Hayes with The Canadian Destroyer. Idolo with The Double MoonSault to Knight for a two count. Hayes applies a front face lock. Hayes chops Idolo. Hayes repeatedly stomps on Idolo’s chest. Idolo with The MoonSault Fallaway Slam for a two count. Knight with a Flying Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Knight puts Idolo on the back. Idolo decks Knight with a back elbow smash. Hayes with The Apron Enzuigiri. Idolo with forearm shivers. Knight with The Avalanche Release German Suplex. Hayes connects with Nothing But Net for a two count. Idolo with a toe kick. Hayes blocks The Message. Hayes SuperKicks Knight. Idolo kicks Hayes in the face. Idolo prepares for The Avalanche Message. Hayes dumps Idolo neck first on the top turnbuckle pad. Hayes goes for The La Mistica on Idolo, but Knight counters with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, LA Knight via Pinfall

– This week on Raw, Seth Rollins will battle Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Sheamus In A Fatal Four Way Match. The winner will become the Number One Contender For The World Heavyweight Championship.

Seventh Match: Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER For The WWE Crown Jewel Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Gunther applies a wrist lock. Gunther backs Rhodes into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Gunther applies a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Rhodes applies a hammerlock. Rhodes transitions into a wrist lock. Gunther with a snap mare takeover. Rhodes answers with a deep arm-drag. Rhodes applies an arm-bar. Gunther goes for a Bodyslam, but Rhodes maintains control of the left arm. Gunther whips Rhodes across the ring. Gunther drops Rhodes with a shoulder tackle. Gunther with two side headlock takeovers. Rhodes reverses the hold. Gunther goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Gunther blocks The CrossRhodes. Gunther goes for The Sleeper Hold, but Rhodes counters with a snap mare escape. That leads us to a huge standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gunther backs Rhodes into the turnbuckles. Rhodes blocks a chop from Gunther. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes goes for The Bionic Elbow, but Gunther counters with a knife edge chop.

Gunther kicks Rhodes in the chest. Gunther uppercuts Rhodes. Gunther whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Rhodes with a running forearm smash. Gunther leapfrogs over Rhodes. Rhodes with a dropdown uppercut. Rhodes with three short-arm clotheslines. Rhodes follows that with The Disaster Kick. Rhodes teases The Suicide Dive. Rhodes escapes The Sleeper Hold. Gunther catches Rhodes in mid-air. Gunther dumps Rhodes back first on the ring apron. Gunther with a blistering chop. Gunther bodyslams Rhodes on the floor. Gunther is choking Rhodes with his knee. Gunther whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes slides under Gunther’s legs. Rhodes back gives out. Gunther is putting the boots to Rhodes. Gunther poses for the crowd. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Gunther bodyslams Rhodes. Gunther with a high elbow smash. Gunther sends Rhodes to the corner. Rhodes kicks Gunther in the face. Rhodes goes for a Bodyslam, but Gunther falls on top of him for a two count. Gunther applies a rear chin lock. Gunther transitions into a chin bar.

Gunther with a back chop. Gunther with a Running Boot. Gunther hammers down on the left shoulder of Rhodes. Gunther HeadButts Rhodes. Gunther with a straight right hand. Rhodes exits the ring. Gunther taunts the Riyadh crowd. Gunther applies a wrist lock. Gunther unloads two knife edge chops. Rhodes bodyslams Gunther. Rhodes with The Delayed Gourdbuster. Gunther responds with a Scoop Slam. Gunther ascends to the top turnbuckle. Gunther and Rhodes are trading back and forth shots. Rhodes with The SuperPlex. Rhodes with a running forearm smash. Rhodes dives over Gunther. Rhodes Powerslams Gunther. Rhodes with a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes drops Gunther with The Bionic Elbow. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count. Rhodes with a toe kick with Gunther draped across the top strand.

Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick, but Gunther counters with The Boston Crab. Gunther transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Rhodes grabs the top rope which forces the break. Gunther with a Release German Suplex. Gunther reapplies The Sleeper Hold. Rhodes decks Gunther with Two JawBreakers. Rhodes delivers The CrossRhodes. Gunther blasts Rhodes with The Shotgun Dropkick. Gunther PowerBombs Rhodes for a two count. Gunther talks smack to Rhodes. Gunther with two overhand chops. Gunther toys around with Rhodes. Rhodes shoves Gunther. Chop Exchange. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Rhodes uppercuts Gunther. Rhodes with The Belly to Back Suplex. Gunther clotheslines Rhodes. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Gunther. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes for a two count. Gunther with a snap mare escape. Gunther with a blistering chop. Rhodes goes for The Super Cody Cutter, but Gunther counters with The Sleeper Hold. Rhodes wisely rolls Gunther over to pickup the victory. After the match, Rhodes shakes hands with Gunther. Triple H presents Rhodes with the Crown Jewel Championship. Triple H poses with Cody Rhodes and Liv Morgan as the show goes off the air.

Winner: New WWE Crown Jewel Champion, Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

