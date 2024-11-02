The spoiler match listing and scheduled run-time for the matches for WWE Crown Jewel 2024 are as follows:

* OG Bloodline vs New Bloodline: 30 minutes

* WWE Tag Teams: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven: 20 minutes

* Bronson Reed vs. Seth Rollins: 20 minutes

* Crown Jewel: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan 15 minutes

* Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton: 20 minutes

* US Title: LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes: 20 minutes

* Crown Jewel: Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther: 30 minutes

More news and notes for the show:

– The WWE cuts of Baron Corbin, Indi Hartwell & Tegan Nox were a big topic of conversation among talent backstage at WWE Crown Jewel.

– Talent flew to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel and the WWE Raw taping in Riyadh on Wednesday.

– Additiobnal WWE staff, referees and wrestlers who aren’t even scheduled to appear on-screen were also flown over.

– The WWE Crown Jewel Championship was said to obviously be an “expensive piece to produce.”

