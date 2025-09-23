WWE is making history this October by bringing its Saudi-era premium live event to Australian soil, the Crown Jewel, and the card is designed to make memorable moments of memorable titles. Crown Jewel: Perth will take place in the RAC Arena on October 11, 2025, and WWE has already unveiled high-stakes matches that can rearrange the championship landscape.

Here is the list of who is expected to enter Perth as champion, who is likely to walk away with gold, and the best bets to take if fans enjoy a little drama.

What is official to date (quick facts)?

– When and where: Crown Jewel: Perth – RAC Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Oct. 11, 2025. The show is flanked by the SmackDown and Raw tapings.

– Big announced matches: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins to win the new Crown Jewel Championship and John Cena vs. AJ Styles to win the show.

– Women’s title dispute: WWE has hinted at a Champions-Champions situation involving Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer contesting the women’s Crown Jewel crown – that women’s title will be one of the biggest buzzers of the night.

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins – who walks away with the crown?

This game is the gravitational center of the card. Cody Rhodes, WWE Champion, and Seth Rollins, World Heavyweight Champion, are both top-tier acts that are credible in terms of credibility and merchandise pull. WWE can plausibly take either direction based on what story it wishes to follow post-Perth. The best wrestling betting sites are already lining up various markets for WWE betting heading to the big event in Australia.

Why Cody could retain

Rhodes is the most recognized face of the company and the nucleus of WWE’s long-term storytelling. Having him on top in an international PLE keeps the momentum of future programs and provides a satisfying payoff to the fans of him being on top: face remains champion. The decisive crowd-winning position or clean finish would safeguard the legacies of both men.

Why Seth could win

Winning the Crown Jewel Championship would instantly generate heat and a new champion-versus-champion story on weekly television. WWE adores teasing long-term feuds with title shifts that return characters to their tracks. Perth win by Rollins would be a miracle that drives promos and rematches back home.

Prediction

Cody wins a close call (pin or submission). Rollins walks away with revenge angles that spill to winter TV. That keeps Rhodes on the world top face yet retains Rollins in the title frame.

Women Crown Jewel Championship: Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer – an upset on the cards?

The women’s side is spicy. Stephanie Vaquer has a nice streak going, having won major tournaments, and she is a good bet to win the crown jewel. Tiffany Stratton is a marketable, polished WWE champion, and a loss will keep her safe and Vaquer crowned.

Prediction

Vaquer wins the title in Perth in a clean-ish finish or through an interference that awards her the rub. WWE frequently exploits new global face-offs to promote newer stars, and Vaquer is no exception.

John Cena vs. AJ Styles – not a title match, but still a huge thing

Cena vs. Styles is a marquee match that carries an emotional appeal. The farewell tour of John Cena and the revived vigor of Styles make it a potential show-stealer. The championship map will not be altered, but a tough victory in either of the two hands can start the night off and give the Perth crowd a night to talk about.

Other contenders to watch

– Tag scene and midcard belts: WWE tends to sprinkle title defenses throughout a PLE – look forward to a tag and midcard division appearing on the card or the weekend Supershow in Melbourne. Domestically based designations such as Rhea Ripley will play heavily in the Australian run, although official title matches have not been approved at this point.

Final decision – which one will walk out of Australia a winner?

– Farthest to go with a new title: Stephanie (Women’s Crown Jewel Champion).

– Least disruptive outcome: Cody Rhodes retains (Undisputed status preserved), and the new Crown Jewel Championship introduces a sense of intrigue without killing top faces.

– Wildcard: Seth Rollins’ victory to generate immediate rematch demand and unpredictable TV fallout.

Crown Jewel: Perth is set to become one of the most important WWE events in the fall (particularly since it will be the first Crown Jewel outside of Saudi Arabia). Whether WWE is playing on the safe side of caution or igniting a flurry of title changes, the spectators in RAC Arena will see history made in a championship. Don’t miss it.

