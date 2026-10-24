A new U.S. intelligence warning and another ballistic missile interception over Riyadh have added to growing security concerns ahead of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

On Friday, October 23, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton issued a memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio warning that Iran has significantly increased efforts to target American personnel overseas, with intelligence suggesting that potentially deadly plots have reached advanced stages.

The memo, first reported by Axios and subsequently confirmed by multiple news outlets, warned of escalating threats against Americans throughout the Middle East and other countries.

“Specifically, through various channels, we have received intelligence that Iran has substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel,” Clayton wrote.

The memo continued, “The lethal plotting efforts by the Iranians against U.S. citizens have reached advanced stages in both the Middle East and certain other countries.”

The warning did not identify specific targets or locations where the alleged plots were being developed, nor did it indicate whether any attacks were imminent.

The latest intelligence comes as the U.S. State Department continues reducing diplomatic staffing throughout the region. Earlier this week, nonessential government personnel and their families were ordered to leave Saudi Arabia, while additional staffing reductions have been implemented at American embassies in Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian authorities confirmed another ballistic missile was intercepted over Riyadh early Saturday morning, October 24.

According to the Saudi-led coalition, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed a missile launched toward the capital by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement.

Saudi Civil Defense issued emergency warnings shortly after 4 a.m. local time, with two explosions reportedly heard in Riyadh following the alerts.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki confirmed the interception, while authorities also reported that a drone had been intercepted in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

No casualties or damage were reported in the initial accounts of Saturday’s interceptions.

The developments come just two weeks before WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Stadium on November 7.

The premium live event has faced increasing uncertainty in recent weeks following repeated attacks on Saudi Arabian airports and other infrastructure, along with widespread international flight cancellations and security warnings.

During an appearance on Fox News earlier this week, TKO executive Ari Emanuel acknowledged that the company was monitoring the situation daily and evaluating potential alternative locations for upcoming events.

“Right now, everything’s still set,” Emanuel said, noting that no events had been canceled.

Emanuel also confirmed that TKO has a team evaluating the situation and considering where events could be moved if necessary, describing the process as “a daily monitoring.”

Despite the latest developments, there has been no indication that WWE or its personnel are specifically targeted by the threats outlined in the intelligence memo.

WWE has also not announced any changes to Crown Jewel’s scheduled date or location.

The event remains advertised for November 7 in Riyadh.

We will continue to monitor the situation for further updates.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel Results coverage.