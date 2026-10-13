WWE is reportedly keeping its options open regarding the location of Crown Jewel 2026.

Despite the escalating violence in the Middle East, including a major attack at an airport in Riyadh over the weekend, WWE is still moving forward with plans to hold its November 7 premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, however, the company has a contingency plan in place should circumstances force a change in location.

“As of 10 AM ET today, Riyadh is still the plan for Crown Jewel,” Alvarez noted. “Although there is a backup city in the US that is on the table.”

The identity of the potential backup city has not been disclosed, and there has been no indication that WWE has made a decision to relocate the event.

In fact, the company continues to publicly promote Crown Jewel 2026 as taking place in Riyadh.

On Tuesday morning, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared the official promotional poster for the event, which continues to advertise Saudi Arabia as the host location, with a scheduled start time of 12 p.m. Eastern.

Additionally, October 12 episode of WWE Raw featured on-screen graphics promoting the upcoming Saudi Arabian PLE, with two champion-versus-champion matches officially announced for the show.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will face Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to determine the 2026 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion, while WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will square off against WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

As of October 13, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, although the reported backup location in the United States gives the company another option should plans need to change.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.