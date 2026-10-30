WWE Crown Jewel 2026 appears to have found its new home.

After WWE announced earlier this week that the November 7 premium live event would be moving to a different venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the official ticketing page has reportedly been updated to list The Venue (ANB Arena) as the new location.

The indoor arena is also scheduled to host this Saturday’s boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli.

The change comes after WWE previously announced that Crown Jewel would no longer take place at Riyadh Season Stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

All tickets purchased for the original location were refunded, with organizers indicating that tickets for the new venue would become available within 48 hours.

As of the latest update, tickets had not yet returned to sale, although the previously announced timeline suggested they could become available on Thursday.

The venue change comes amid ongoing security concerns throughout the Middle East, with recent attacks on airports and other infrastructure in Saudi Arabia raising questions about whether WWE would be able to proceed with the event as scheduled.

Among the incidents contributing to those concerns were deadly strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh during the weekend of October 10-11.

WWE and TKO have reportedly been monitoring the situation closely, with contingency plans involving a potential relocation to the United States should circumstances make holding the event in Saudi Arabia impossible.

Despite those concerns, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel recently indicated that Crown Jewel remained on track to take place in Saudi Arabia.

During a company-wide town hall meeting earlier this week, TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Marc Shapiro also emphasized that the safety of talent, employees and everyone involved in the company’s upcoming Middle East events remains a top priority.

The newly listed ANB Arena is smaller than the originally scheduled outdoor stadium. Its indoor setting is believed to offer additional security advantages, which reportedly factored into the decision to relocate the event.

For now, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, with a special start time of 12 p.m. Eastern.

The event will stream live on the ESPN app in the United States for ESPN Unlimited subscribers and on Netflix internationally.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.