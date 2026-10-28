WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is officially changing venues.

Riyadh Season announced on Wednesday that the upcoming WWE premium live event will be relocated to a different venue, with fans who already purchased tickets set to receive full refunds.

While the announcement did not identify the new location or provide a reason for the change, the event is reportedly still scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7.

According to a new report, WWE Crown Jewel will remain in Riyadh, but will be held at another location within the city.

Riyadh Season issued the following statement confirming the venue change:

“We would like to inform you that ‘WWE Crown Jewel’ has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours.”

The development comes amid ongoing concerns surrounding the situation in Saudi Arabia, which have prompted questions about the status of WWE’s upcoming event.

Despite the venue change, there has been no official announcement indicating that Crown Jewel will be postponed or canceled.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

UPDATE: According to Fightful Select, WWE HQ found out about the change in plans, the same as most everyone else, when the Riyadh Season tweet announcement came out.

UPDATE x2: According to one source, another option for the new venue hosting WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on 11/7 is The Venue, aka ANB Arena, where Canelo Alvarez takes on Christian Mbilli this Saturday in a major DAZN boxing pay-per-view event.