Cody Rhodes emerged victorious over Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The longtime rivals went to war in a physical encounter that saw the action spill throughout the arena, with both men utilizing a variety of weapons and taking considerable punishment.

Orton repeatedly drove Rhodes onto the announce table early in the match before the two battled through the crowd and eventually made their way onto the entrance stage. The action featured trash cans, kendo sticks, steel steps and tables, with neither competitor able to keep the other down for a ten-count.

One of the biggest moments came when Rhodes climbed a ladder at ringside and attempted a frog splash onto Orton, who was positioned on the announce table. Orton moved out of the way, sending Rhodes crashing through the table.

Back inside the ring, Orton connected with an RKO and later attempted his signature punt kick, only for Rhodes to avoid the attack and respond with a Cody Cutter.

The closing moments saw Rhodes counter another RKO attempt and deliver three consecutive Cross Rhodes. During the sequence, Orton’s head struck the edge of the steel steps, leaving him bleeding heavily from the head.

Rather than allowing referee Charles Robinson to begin his count, Rhodes waited for Orton to struggle back to his feet before delivering a punt kick of his own.

A bloodied Orton was unable to answer the referee’s ten-count, giving Rhodes the Last Man Standing victory at WWE Crown Jewel 2026.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WHOAAAAA! 🗣️ @CodyRhodes vs. @RandyOrton are kicking off WWE Crown Jewel! 📺 Stream WWE Crown Jewel live NOW on the @espn app with ESPN Unlimited https://t.co/GcFcXGouz6 — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

.@RandyOrton is hearing voices! 🗣️ https://t.co/xqaPRf3gWr — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

.@RandyOrton is in control of this match 🐍 https://t.co/4Gfn3SGM4C — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

THROUGH THE TABLE! 😱 https://t.co/daq9Oacfdw — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

RKO OUTTA NOWHERE!! 🔥 https://t.co/p3x9vIXRPA — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

.@RandyOrton escaped just in time! 😬 https://t.co/Pm9uJv0vvl — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

.@RandyOrton just had to go low… 😒 https://t.co/fczAMFa0QP — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

.@CodyRhodes just PUNTED @RandyOrton! 🤯 https://t.co/GRfEmfuNcX — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026