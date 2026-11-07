Roman Reigns has added another championship to his collection.

The World Heavyweight Champion defeated Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to capture the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

The Champion vs. Champion showdown saw the two former Bloodline allies engage in a physical back-and-forth battle, with both competitors surviving several close nearfalls throughout the contest.

Zayn came close to putting Reigns away on multiple occasions, connecting with a Blue Thunder Bomb and several Helluva Kicks. Reigns responded with his signature Superman Punch, spear and other high-impact offense, but struggled to keep the Undisputed WWE Champion down.

The match took a chaotic turn when referee Chad Patton was accidentally knocked down by a Superman Punch from Reigns.

Zayn capitalized by connecting with another Helluva Kick, but there was no referee available to make the count. Charles Robinson eventually rushed to the ring as a replacement official, only for Reigns to kick out at two.

A frustrated Zayn then delivered a Helluva Kick to Robinson before retrieving the Crown Jewel Championship belt from ringside.

Before Zayn could use the title as a weapon, Reigns caught him with a spear. Patton recovered and made the count, but Zayn managed to kick out.

The closing moments saw Reigns and Zayn exchange several more strikes, with Sami countering a spear attempt with an exploder suplex into the turnbuckles.

Both men then connected with Superman Punches during the final exchange before Reigns caught Zayn with another Superman Punch and followed with a spear to secure the three-count.

With the victory, Reigns became the 2026 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion, adding the ceremonial championship to his accomplishments while continuing his reign as World Heavyweight Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

.@WWERomanReigns just speared @SamiZayn for the win! 😱 https://t.co/SXEkFCPhkz — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026

"You’re not honorary. You’re an Uso." We love to see it 🥹 https://t.co/cNWt8xkyvs — WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2026