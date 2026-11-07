Chelsea Green has added another championship to her collection.

During WWE Crown Jewel 2026 on Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Green defeated Liv Morgan in a Champion vs. Champion showdown to capture the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

The match featured the reigning WWE Women’s Champion going head-to-head with the Women’s World Champion, with both competitors looking to leave Saudi Arabia with another title to their credit.

Morgan controlled several stretches of the contest, connecting with multiple Codebreakers and working over Green’s leg with a half crab. Green battled back with a series of suicide dives, a missile dropkick and her signature UnprettiHER, but Morgan managed to get her foot on the bottom rope to prevent the pinfall.

The closing moments saw Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez make their way to ringside, distracting Green as she climbed to the top turnbuckle.

Morgan took advantage by knocking Green off the ropes to the floor before telling Rodriguez and Perez that she had things under control.

After sending Green into the ringside barricade, Morgan connected with another Codebreaker and attempted to finish the match with Oblivion.

Green managed to counter the move, however, catching Morgan with a surprise rollup to secure the three-count and win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

The victory gives Green the Crown Jewel title in addition to her existing WWE Women’s Championship.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.