WWE is live this afternoon from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place this afternoon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a taped show airing at 12/11c on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix.

COUNTDOWN TO WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026

The Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel 2026 pre-show kicks off inside a studio in Stamford, CT., with Joe Tessitore, Big E. and Peter Rosenberg standing at a podium, different than the sit-down studio ‘WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Special’ video that dropped via WWE’s YouTube channel on Friday.

The three pre-show hosts kick things off by running down the advertised lineup for today’s highly-anticipated special event. From there, they send things over to Jackie Redmond for part one of a special interview with Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, who talks about his second title run and showdown with Roman Reigns.

Back to the panel for some thoughts on the Zayn vs. Reigns showdown for the annual Men’s Crown Jewel Championship later today. We then shift gears and head to a special Mic’d Up segment, where we see, and hear, Logan Paul at ringside mic’d up during a recent Penta vs. Austin Theory match on WWE Raw. We head to a break.

We return to a video package looking at the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship clash pitting Chelsea Green one-on-one against Liv Morgan. Once it wraps up, Tessitore, Big E. and Rosenberg check in from the pre-show panel with their thoughts. Now we move onto footage of Rey Mysterio’s Survivor Series announcement from Stephanie McMahon’s podcast.

A video package airs to bring fans up to speed on the ongoing feud between longtime friends and allies turned bitter rivals Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. After that, a very somber and soft-speaking “American Nightmare’ is shown sitting on a couch for a special interview about their Last Man Standing bout.

The panelists give their thoughts on the Orton-Rhodes showdown, and then the talk shifts to the scheduled tag-team title tilt on today’s show. The match will see The Vision duo of Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defend their titles against the duo of Penta and Je’Von Evans. After that talk wraps up, we head to another break.

Back from the break, we see the usual show-opening Superstar arrival shots, as Liv Morgan, Chelsea Green and Cody Rhodes are all shown entering the building in Riyadh. Another video package airs to kill some more time off of the clock. The show theme hits again and Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the final hour before the PLE begins.

Now we shift gears and head to a Corey Graves interview with Chelsea Green. The SmackDown Women’s Champion talks about her trials and tribulations on her road to finally capturing the women’s championship in WWE. The talk then turns to her Women’s Crown Jewel showdown against Liv Morgan and Morgan making things personal.

We see a special behind-the-scenes look at the first-ever WWE x ReelShort: Agent of Shadows, featuring Drew McIntyre and others. Back to the panel for some talk about that before things shift over to a video package looking back at Cruz Montana’s main roster debut as the newest member of The 946 faction.

From there, a video package looks back at John Cena’s WWE return on Monday’s Raw to officially announce the details of the first-ever John Cena Classic tournament, with Cody Rhodes being the first invitee. We then see his appearance on Tuesday’s NXT where Zilla Fatu was added to the mix.

A video package looks back at CM Punk’s loss to Kevin Owens in their No Holds Barred match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown show. We then return live for a special split-screen interview with Punk himself. Punk talks about the Owens rivalry and how things went down on this week’s blue brand show.

Now we see a cool video package on Oba Femi’s shot-put record in Alabama and an in-depth look back at his college athletic career, with coaches explaining how he was clearly head-and-shoulders above the pack even at a young age. We head back to the panel for some talk about “The Ruler” From Tessitore and company. The pre-show wraps up.

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026 RESULTS

The cold open video package airs to get things officially off-and-running for the premium live event main card portion of today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2026 show from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the show on commentary.

Last Man Standing

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

The familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme hits as we waste no time getting down to ringside for our first match of the evening. “The American Nightmare” emerges as pyro explodes inside the Riyadh venue. Cole and Graves tell the tale of this one as Rhodes settles inside the squared circle.

His music dies down and then we hear the opening notes of Randy Orton’s entrance tune. The crowd goes absolutely wild, loudly singing along with the ‘Voices in my Head’ catchy-song as “The Viper” stalks his way down the aisle to the ring for our highly-anticipated opening contest.

Orton’s music dies down, but the loud singing from the Saudi fans does not. Not even a little. They are belting his tune acapella and quite loudly. Rhodes and Orton exchange punches to start things off. Orton connects with kicks, but Cody sends him into the turnbuckles and follows up with punches.

Orton fires back with a kick and forearm before delivering more kicks in the corner. He chokes Cody against the turnbuckles and charges in for a shoulder, but Cody moves out of the way and Orton crashes shoulder-first into the ring post. The referee begins his first ten-count of the match.

Orton rolls out to the floor to break the count. Cody follows with a suicide dive that sends Orton crashing into the ringside barricade. Cody continues throwing punches, but Orton avoids being sent into the steel steps and instead drives Cody into them. Orton then delivers a back suplex onto the announce table.

From there, Orton picks Cody up and does it a second time. Orton waits for Cody to get back to his feet before delivering another back suplex onto the announce table. He then positions the hood of the table against it and sends Cody crashing through the hood with another back suplex.

The referee begins his ten-count, but Cody manages to get back up. Cody responds with a punch, only for Orton to connect with a forearm to the back as the action spills into the crowd. The two exchange punches among the fans before Cody sends Orton into the bleachers.

They continue trading punches and kicks until Orton grabs a trash can and blasts Cody with it. The referee begins counting, but Cody gets up and Orton strikes him with the trash can lid. Orton stands over Cody as the count continues before delivering another shot with the lid to keep him down.

Cody fights back with kicks and sends Orton over the ringside barricade. After taking a moment to rehydrate, Cody walks directly into a kendo stick shot to the midsection. Orton follows with several more strikes before the referee begins another count. Cody gets back up and avoids another swing.

He connects with a kick before taking possession of the kendo stick. Cody unloads on Orton with repeated shots and then clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. The referee starts counting again, but Orton gets back to his feet and begins retreating up the entrance ramp.

Cody follows and stops him with punches before delivering a kick to the ribs. The two continue exchanging blows as they make their way toward the stage, where Cody sends Orton crashing into the entrance set. The referee begins another count as Cody disappears backstage.

Cody returns moments later carrying a trash can and blasts Orton over the head with it just as he gets back to his feet. Cody follows up by grabbing the trash can lid and delivering another shot to Orton’s head. Cody emerges from backstage with a table and sets it up near the entrance area.

He blasts Orton across the back with the trash can, but Orton responds with a thumb to the eyes before sending Cody crashing into the table. Orton follows with a kick and sets Cody up for a powerbomb, driving him through the table. The referee begins his ten-count, but Cody manages to beat it, leaving Orton visibly surprised.

Orton connects with a forearm to the back as the two begin making their way toward the ring. He continues the attack with forearms across Cody’s chest before delivering a European uppercut and sending him back inside the squared circle. As Orton attempts to follow, Cody catches him with a kick to the chest.

He then connects with his signature IEDDT. Cody heads to the top rope, but Orton cuts him off with a punch that leaves him crotched on the turnbuckle. Orton follows with more punches before climbing up and positioning Cody for a super-plex. Cody initially fights off the attempt, but Orton connects with a headbutt to regain control.

This allows him to deliver a massive super-plex from the top rope. Orton connects with a pair of clotheslines before ducking one from Cody and catching him with a powerslam off the ropes. Orton follows by draping Cody across the middle rope and delivering his signature IEDDT.

As the referee begins counting, Orton drops down to the mat and prepares for the RKO, but Cody blocks it and responds with a thumb to the eyes. Cody fires back with punches and a series of running forearms before floating over Orton and connecting with a powerslam of his own.

Cody follows with a Cody Cutter and then unloads with a series of jabs. He prepares to deliver the Bionic Elbow, but Orton suddenly catches him with an RKO. The referee begins his ten-count, but Cody manages to get back to his feet before the count of ten.

Cody rolls out to the floor as Orton follows and tosses the kendo stick aside. Orton grabs the top section of the steel ring steps and attempts to strike Cody with them, but Cody moves out of the way and Orton crashes the steps into the ring post. Cody takes advantage of the opening and blasts Orton with the steel steps.

Cody connects with a kick and follows up with punches before placing Orton on top of the announce table. Cody continues throwing punches as Orton lies on the table before looking underneath the ring and pulling out a ladder. Cody delivers more punches and strikes Orton with a kendo stick.

He then sets up the ladder and climbing all the way to the top. Cody launches himself off the ladder with a frog splash, but Orton moves out of the way and Cody crashes through the announce table, completely destroying it. The referee begins his ten-count as both men struggle to recover.

They manage to get back to their feet before the count of ten. Cody collapses onto the remains of the announce table as Orton regains control. Orton connects with a European uppercut before dragging Cody back toward the ring. He waits for Cody to get back to his feet and begins setting up for his signature punt kick.

Cody manages to avoid the attempt and springs off the ropes with a double-jump Cody Cutter. Cody follows up by grabbing Orton and connecting with three consecutive Cross Rhodes. During the sequence, Orton’s head strikes the edge of the steel steps, leaving him bleeding from the head.

The referee begins to check on Orton, but Cody stops Charles Robinson from starting the ten-count as Orton struggles to remain on his feet. Cody then backs into the corner and waits for Orton to get into position before delivering a devastating punt kick to the head.

The referee begins his ten-count as a bloodied Orton remains down and is unable to answer the count, giving Cody the victory. Fans booed the finish, clearly wanting Orton to get the nod. We see replays of the key moments of the match and then return live, where Rhodes looks lost in thought at his own actions as fans boo more.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

WWE World Tag-Team Championships

Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Penta & Je’Von Evans

A 946 vs. Bloodline video package airs to kill some time during a commercial break between matches. We then head into the pre-match video package for our second bout of the evening, which features The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Austin Theory defending their tag-team titles against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

Je’Von Evans makes his way to the ring for our next match, receiving a strong reaction from the crowd. Penta follows with his Money in the Bank briefcase in hand, complete with pyro as the fans give him an enthusiastic welcome.

The commentary team points out that Penta is in the same building as both the World Heavyweight Champion and Undisputed WWE Champion on a night when the two are scheduled to face each other. The World Tag Team Champions are out next as Bron Breakker and Austin Theory make their entrance representing The Vision.

Maxxine accompanies the champions to ringside as Breakker and Theory enter the ring and pose with their titles. Both teams are ready to go as we prepare for the opening bell. It sounds and our tag-team title tilt is now officially off-and-running.

Evans and Theory start things off with a lockup, as Theory quickly backs Evans into the corner and unloads with punches until the referee steps in to separate them. Maxxine encourages Theory from ringside as he sends Evans across the ring.

Je’Von fights back with strikes of his own before making the tag to Penta. The challengers work together to take control of Theory before sending him out to the floor. Bron Breakker enters the ring to intervene, but he is quickly sent to the outside alongside his partner.

With both champions regrouping at ringside, Penta and Evans hit simultaneous dives through the ropes, taking out Breakker and Theory on the floor. Theory is brought back into the ring, where Penta connects with a Backstabber out of the corner.

Evans follows with a big frog splash for a two-count before Theory pulls him out to the floor and sends him crashing into a camera and the barricade. Theory returns his attention to Penta, briefly tying his mask to the ropes before tagging in Breakker.

Bron takes Penta down for a nearfall and follows with strikes in the corner, but Penta fights back with a crossbody for two. Breakker responds with a big right hand for another nearfall before applying a chinlock. Penta battles back to his feet and connects with punches and a pair of thrust kicks.

Breakker catches him coming off the ropes with a German suplex. Theory tags in for some double-team offense, scoring a two-count before knocking Evans off the apron to prevent a tag. Theory continues working over Penta while soaking up the boos from the crowd.

He tags Breakker back in as The Vision maintains control, with Bron delivering a belly-to-belly suplex that sends Penta into the corner. Breakker lines up for a spear, but Penta catches him with a superkick to create some separation.

Both men make tags, bringing Evans and Theory into the match. Evans immediately takes control and sends Theory into the corner before connecting with an OG Cutter to a huge reaction from the crowd. He knocks Breakker off the apron and looks for the Red Dot.

Theory catches him with a rack bomb for a close two-count. Breakker tags back in and cuts off Evans as he attempts to reach his corner, with Penta still recovering on the apron. Bron takes Evans down for another nearfall before pulling down his straps and preparing for a spear.

Evans catches Breakker with a kick to stop the spear attempt and sends Theory back to the floor before finally making the tag to Penta. The masked superstar comes in firing and connects with a sling blade that sends Breakker into the corner. Evans tags back in and the challengers nearly put the match away.

Instead, Theory breaks up the pinfall. The crowd responds with a loud “f*** you Austin” chant as the action continues. Theory looks for a DDT on Evans, but Je’Von manages to kick out and make another tag to Penta. Penta takes Theory down and goes for the cover.

Maxxine places Theory’s foot on the bottom rope to break up the pinfall. Meanwhile, Bronson Reed emerges from the crowd and pulls Penta out of the ring, delivering a Death Valley Driver onto the floor. Reed then clotheslines Evans over the barricade before making his escape.

Penta is brought back inside the ring, where The Vision connects with a Doomsday Device, but somehow Penta kicks out at two. Reed remains near ringside when Oba Femi’s entrance music suddenly hits, bringing The Ruler out to a big reaction.

Reed charges up the ramp to confront him, but Oba sends him crashing off the stage and through a table below. Breakker turns his attention toward Oba Femi as the two powerhouses stare each other down from a distance. Evans attempts to capitalize with a dive but is unsuccessful.

Penta launches himself off the top turnbuckle with a dive of his own. Penta brings Theory back into the ring and connects with a Mexican Destroyer before Evans follows with an OG Cutter. Evans makes the cover and scores the three-count.

Penta and Evans celebrate their championship victory as replays highlight the chaotic closing moments, including Bronson Reed’s interference and Oba Femi’s arrival. The new champions stand tall with their titles as we move on to the next match.

Winners and NEW WWE World Tag Team Champions: Penta & Je’Von Evans

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Following a promotional segment hyping WWE’s upcoming trip to Perth, Australia, in December, we get a video package previewing tonight’s Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match between Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan. The package highlights the stakes of the Champion vs. Champion showdown as we return to ringside for the entrances.

The Women’s Crown Jewel Championship belt is on display in the ring as Liv Morgan makes her entrance first. Morgan takes a moment to admire the championship she previously won before climbing onto the ropes to pose for the crowd, with a noticeable portion of the fans singing along to her entrance theme.

Chelsea Green makes her way out next, receiving a strong reaction of her own as she heads down the ramp and enters the ring. The ring announcer handles the formal pre-match ring introductions for both champions and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

A small “Chelsea” chant breaks out as the two champions lock up to get things started. Morgan quickly takes Green down to the mat and celebrates with a little dance before Chelsea charges after her, only to be taken down again. Liv continues mocking her opponent as the crowd responds with a “You suck” chant.

Green catches Morgan with a rollup for a two-count, but Liv rebounds off the ropes with a basement dropkick as the fans begin chanting “Chelsea, Chelsea Green.” Morgan offers Green a hand to help her back to her feet, only to knock her right back down.

Chelsea finally has enough and fights back with a series of hip tosses, sending the Women’s World Champion retreating to the outside. Morgan eventually returns to the ring and cuts off a dive attempt with a clothesline, regaining control of the match.

Liv continues working over Green near the ropes and connects with another dropkick that sends the WWE Women’s Champion stumbling backward. Chelsea manages to fight back with a boot to the face, but Morgan quickly responds with a Codebreaker that takes Green down for another near-fall.

Morgan sends Green crashing into the ring post before applying a half crab while using the ropes for leverage. She follows up with a bulldog that earns her a two-count before continuing to wear down the WWE Women’s Champion. Liv applies a chin-lock in the center of the ring.

Although Chelsea begins fighting her way back to her feet, Morgan pulls her right back down to the canvas to maintain control. Liv connects with a suplex and follows up by completing the Three Amigos, delivering three consecutive suplexes to Green.

Chelsea attempts to get back up, but Morgan catches her with another kick before making her way to the top turnbuckle. Green manages to intercept her, leading to an exchange of strikes on the ropes. Morgan knocks Chelsea back momentarily, but Green recovers and brings Liv crashing down with a super-plex.

Chelsea looks to build momentum, but Morgan quickly cuts her off and takes her down for another two-count. Green uses the ropes to pull herself back up and manages to block an Oblivion attempt before looking for a Rough Ryder. Morgan counters and stacks Chelsea up for a near-fall, to no avail.

She then attempts to Unpretty-Her, but Green escapes and looks to deliver the move herself. Morgan sends Green toward the ropes, but Chelsea rebounds and connects with a Rough Ryder that takes the Women’s World Champion down. Green immediately hooks the leg.

She goes for the cover, but Morgan manages to kick out at two as the match continues. Green has Morgan against the ropes, but Liv counters with another Codebreaker for a close two-count. Morgan immediately transitions into a half crab as Chelsea desperately crawls toward the ropes.

Liv drags her back to the center of the ring and maintains pressure on the injured leg, but Green eventually manages to reach the ropes on her second attempt, forcing the referee to break the hold. Morgan continues the attack with a series of stomps before making her way to the turnbuckles.

Liv climbs to the second rope and prepares to launch herself at Green, but Chelsea catches her coming down with a thrust kick to the face, stopping the Women’s World Champion in her tracks. Morgan rolls out to the floor to recover, but Green follows with a suicide dive that takes her down at ringside.

Chelsea quickly returns to the ring and connects with a second suicide dive before sending Liv back inside. Green climbs to the top turnbuckle and delivers a missile dropkick before looking for the Unpretti-HER, but Morgan manages to escape. Liv attempts Oblivion.

Instead, Chelsea counters and connect with the Unpretti-HER for a close near-fall as Morgan gets her foot on the bottom rope to stop the count. Green heads back to the top turnbuckle, but Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez suddenly make their way to ringside and distract the WWE Women’s Champion.

The interference gives Morgan enough time to recover and knock Chelsea off the turnbuckles to the floor. Liv tells Rodriguez and Perez that she has things under control before sending Green crashing into the ringside barricade. Morgan brings the action back inside the ring.

She connects with another Codebreaker before setting up for Oblivion. Chelsea manages to block the attempt and catches Liv with a surprise rollup, keeping her down for the three-count! Green pulls off the victory despite the late interference from Rodriguez and Perez, capturing the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Winner and NEW Women’s Crown Jewel Champion: Chelsea Green

WWE Women’s Championship

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

Following the match, Paul Levesque enters the ring to present Chelsea Green with the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship belt and commemorative ring. Green addresses the crowd and declares that “we did this,” reflecting on her 13-year journey to reach this moment.

She agrees with the fans chanting that she deserves the victory, explaining that she has poured her blood, sweat and tears into wrestling while spending years feeling like she didn’t belong and serving as a stepping stone for others.

Green celebrates finally reaching the top and begins proclaiming herself the greatest women’s world champion, but Liv Morgan suddenly attacks her from behind to interrupt the speech. Before Morgan can continue the assault, Tiffany Stratton’s entrance music hits.

She rushes to the ring, attacking Liv from behind. Stratton then hands over her Money in the Bank briefcase and announces that she intends to cash in her championship opportunity. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez rush toward the ring to interfere, but Green manages to stop them.

Stratton then strikes Green as well and makes it clear that she is cashing in on the WWE Women’s Champion instead. The cash-in is made official as Green is forced to defend her title immediately after winning the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Stratton wastes no time taking advantage of the exhausted champion, heading to the top rope and connecting with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Tiffany makes the cover and scores the three-count, ending Green’s reign as WWE Women’s Champion just moments after her Crown Jewel victory.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s & Women’s Crown Jewel Champion: Tiffany Stratton

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn (c)

It’s main event time!

But first, we get a look at the various alternate-language commentary teams calling the action thus far throughout the show. After a break and some in-house WWE promotional efforts, we get to the pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to our final match of the evening.

It will be WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns going one-on-one against Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn to determine who will be the 2026 Men’s Crown Jewel Champion of WWE.

We return to ringside for tonight’s Champion vs. Champion main event, with the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship on display as Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn makes his entrance. The crowd gives Zayn a strong reception, singing along with his entrance theme and chanting his name as he heads toward the ring.

The atmosphere changes when World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns makes his entrance. Reigns slowly makes his way down the ramp, acknowledging the fans as many in attendance raise their fingers in recognition of the Tribal Chief. Roman enters the ring and poses with his World Heavyweight Championship while staring across at Zayn.

The two champions stand face-to-face as the official ring introductions take place and we prepare for the opening bell. Zayn immediately tosses his hoodie at Reigns, who laughs it off before throwing it out of the ring. The crowd breaks into “Ole” chants as the two begin circling each other.

Roman gains the early advantage by backing Sami into the corner, but Zayn reverses their positions before the referee steps in to call for a clean break. Sami gives Roman a shove before backing away as the tension continues to build.

The crowd chants “Sami, Sami Zayn” as the Undisputed WWE Champion applies a side headlock, but Reigns drives him into the corner to force a break. Roman backs away before Sami grabs another side headlock, only for Reigns to send him into the ropes and knock him down with a shoulder tackle.

Roman follows with more strikes and applies a headlock of his own, but Sami escapes and sends the World Heavyweight Champion to the outside. Reigns attempts to return to the ring, but Zayn knocks him back to the floor and follows with an attack at ringside.

Sami sends Roman crashing into the barricade before continuing the assault near the Crown Jewel Championship and announce table. Zayn slams Reigns face-first onto the announce table before bringing him back inside, where Roman manages to fight back and send Sami into the ropes.

Zayn uses the ropes to avoid Roman’s attack and takes him down for a near-fall. Sami follows with more strikes that send Reigns into the corner before climbing to the second rope and connecting with a double axe handle for another two-count. Zayn heads back up.

Roman catches him with a right hand and regains control. Reigns connects with a clothesline off the ropes before unloading with strikes in the corner and dropping Sami with a knee. Roman brings Zayn back to his feet, but Sami begins fighting back with punches before Reigns cuts him off with a suplex for a close near-fall.

The crowd tries to rally behind Zayn as Roman sends him into the ropes and connects with his signature Drive-By kick. Reigns returns to the ring and makes the cover, but Sami kicks out. Zayn fires back with a right hand, only for Roman to respond with another kick.

Reigns continues working over Sami in the corner while mocking the fans who are booing him. Roman positions Zayn on the top turnbuckle and threatens to deliver a super-plex, but Sami fights back and catches him with a sunset flip powerbomb for a two-count.

Roman responds with elbow strikes before countering a Blue Thunder Bomb attempt and planting Zayn with a uranage slam. Roman retreats to the corner and prepares for a Superman Punch, but Sami avoids the attack and connects with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a close near-fall.

Reigns crawls toward the corner as Zayn lines him up for a Helluva Kick, but Roman escapes to the outside. Sami follows with a dive through the ropes that sends Reigns crashing to the floor as the Undisputed WWE Champion continues building momentum.

Both men eventually return to the ring, where Roman regains control and takes Sami down for another near-fall. They battle back to their feet before Reigns sends Zayn into the corner and connects with a clothesline. Roman charges back toward the corner and narrowly avoids a Helluva Kick before catching Sami with a Superman Punch.

Reigns then sets up for a spear, but Zayn catches him coming in with a Helluva Kick. Sami makes the cover, but Roman somehow kicks out at two. Zayn retreats to the corner as Reigns struggles back to his feet. Sami attempts a Superman Punch of his own.

Instead, he nearly collides with the referee, who ends up getting knocked down by a Superman Punch from Roman instead. With the official down, Sami takes advantage and connects with another Helluva Kick. Zayn makes the cover, but there is nobody available to count the pin fall until Charles Robinson rushes down as a replacement referee.

Robinson slides into the ring and makes the count, but Reigns kicks out just before three. Robinson backs into the corner as a frustrated Zayn suddenly charges forward and blasts the replacement referee with a Helluva Kick! Sami initially appears to regret his actions.

However, his attitude quickly changes as he rolls to the outside and grabs the Crown Jewel Championship belt. Zayn brings the title into the ring and prepares to use it as a weapon, but Reigns catches him with a devastating spear before he can strike.

Roman immediately makes the cover as original referee Chad Patton recovers and begins counting. Patton gets to two, but Sami manages to kick out at the last possible moment. Reigns cannot believe it as both champions remain down following another dramatic near-fall.

Reigns slowly gets back to his feet and acknowledges Sami’s resilience, telling him that he respects his effort but it will take more than that to put down the Tribal Chief. Roman pulls Zayn back up as the two exchange strikes, with Reigns getting the better of the exchange and dropping Sami with a right hand.

Zayn refuses to stay down and gets back to his feet, only for Roman to connect with another right hand that sends him crashing to the canvas. Sami struggles back to his feet once again and challenges Roman to give him everything he has.

Reigns responds with a Superman Punch before setting up for another spear, but Zayn counters and sends him crashing into the turnbuckles with an exploder suplex. Sami looks to follow up with a Helluva Kick, but Roman catches him with another Superman Punch to stop the attempt.

Reigns prepares for a spear, but Sami surprises him with a Superman Punch of his own. Zayn then attempts a spear himself, only for Roman to catch him with another Superman Punch. Reigns follows up by charging across the ring and connecting with a devastating spear.

Roman hooks the leg and scores the three-count to win the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship. Replays highlight the closing moments of the match as Reigns begins celebrating his victory. The World Heavyweight Champion stands tall after defeating Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn in the Champion vs. Champion main event.

Winner and NEW Men’s Crown Jewel Champion: Roman Reigns