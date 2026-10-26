WWE continues moving forward with its Crown Jewel 2026 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite ongoing regional security concerns and significant disruptions to air travel.

According to one source, setup has officially begun for the November 7 event in Riyadh. The report notes that WWE management remains committed to holding the show as scheduled, with no indication that company officials are reconsidering those plans.

The development comes amid heightened security concerns in Saudi Arabia, including recent missile threats involving Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

As previously reported, Houthi forces claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile attack targeting the airport. Saudi authorities confirmed intercepting a missile heading toward Riyadh, although they did not confirm that the airport itself had been successfully struck.

The U.S. Embassy has also issued updated security guidance urging Americans to exercise extreme caution at Saudi airports, following previous warnings and restrictions related to the regional security situation.

Air travel disruptions have been particularly significant. According to flight data cited by Reuters, 4,071 of 4,736 scheduled flights at Riyadh’s airport were canceled between October 8 and October 25, representing approximately 86 percent of flights during that period. More than 7,800 flights across Saudi Arabia were canceled over the same timeframe.

Those figures reflect cancellations during the reporting period and do not establish what flight operations will look like when WWE arrives for Crown Jewel.

Despite the situation, there have been no confirmed changes to WWE’s Crown Jewel schedule, and no official indication that the event will be postponed, canceled, or relocated.

The latest development indicates that preparations are continuing on the ground even as security concerns and travel disruptions remain unresolved.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)