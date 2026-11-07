The betting odds for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 have revealed the early favorites heading into today’s premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to the opening odds, Penta and Je’Von Evans were initially listed as slight favorites to capture the WWE Tag Team Championships.

However, the odds shifted considerably within the following 24 hours, with Penta and Evans eventually becoming the strongest favorites on the card.

Roman Reigns opened as the biggest favorite among the initially listed matches, although his odds were not considered particularly overwhelming by professional wrestling betting standards.

Chelsea Green and Cody Rhodes were also listed as slight favorites in their respective matches.

The odds reflect betting market expectations rather than confirmed creative plans, and they remain subject to change ahead of the event.

You can read more spoilers related to today’s highly-anticipated show here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. One report features WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Spoilers for the plans for the main event of today’s special event.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)