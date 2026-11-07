WWE reportedly has a working plan in place for the final match of today’s Crown Jewel premium live event.

As of Friday, November 6, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn was scheduled to close the show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match will see Reigns and Zayn square off in a champion-versus-champion showdown, with the World Heavyweight Champion and Undisputed WWE Champion meeting in one of the event’s featured attractions.

However, the reported main event placement is not considered finalized, as WWE could still make adjustments to the running order before the broadcast.

You can read more spoilers related to today’s highly-anticipated show here at WrestlingHeadlines.com. One report features WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Spoilers for the expected outcomes of every match on the card.

For those interested, you can check out our WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage LIVE from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)