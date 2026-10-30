Tickets are officially back on sale for WWE Crown Jewel 2026 following the event’s recent venue change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh Season issued a press release on Friday confirming ticket availability for the November 7 premium live event at The Venue, while highlighting two of the biggest matches scheduled for the show.

The complete announcement reads as follows:

Two Major WWE Showdowns Set for The Venue on November 7 Tickets Released for WWE Crown Jewel at Riyadh Season Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — October 30, 2026: Tickets have been released for WWE Crown Jewel, which Riyadh Season will host on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at The Venue. The event will feature a highly anticipated showdown between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Crown Jewel Title. The matchup is expected to be one of the highlights of the upcoming event, given the immense popularity of both superstars and their long history of rivalries and confrontations inside WWE rings, adding further excitement to their highly anticipated encounter in Riyadh. In the women’s division, the event will also feature a major showdown between Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan, in another highly anticipated match at Crown Jewel. The event is expected to attract significant interest from wrestling fans worldwide, with several of WWE’s biggest superstars taking part and the announced matchups bringing leading competitors together in one ring. WWE Crown Jewel reflects Riyadh Season’s continued commitment to hosting major international entertainment events and strengthening the capital’s position as a leading destination for international competitions and global stars.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.