WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is just one day away, and the latest reports coming out of Saudi Arabia are positive.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, all WWE talent scheduled to compete at Saturday’s premium live event has arrived in Saudi Arabia without any reported issues.

Alvarez noted that those involved with TKO’s Power Slap events in the country this week have also experienced no problems.

“All the WWE talent is in Saudi now and things seem fine at the moment,” he noted. “Power Slap had also been there all week and no issues.”

The update comes following weeks of concerns surrounding the security situation in Saudi Arabia, including attacks targeting Riyadh and infrastructure in the region.

TKO CEO Ari Emanuel previously addressed the situation, confirming that WWE was monitoring developments ahead of the event.

WWE Crown Jewel was also moved from its originally scheduled outdoor stadium location to the indoor ANB Arena in Riyadh.

As previously reported, WWE is utilizing a modified production setup for the event, with a significant portion of the broadcast being remotely engineered from company headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. A sizeable production crew will still be on location in Saudi Arabia to handle cameras, audio and other necessary equipment.

The United States Embassy in Riyadh also issued a statement on Friday celebrating WWE’s return to the country, describing Crown Jewel as an example of American sports diplomacy and the relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

In related news, WWE has released a special studio presentation titled “WWE Crown Jewel Special,” featuring Joe Tessitore, Big E and Peter Rosenberg.

The program previews Saturday’s premium live event, including the two Champion vs. Champion matches featuring Roman Reigns against Sami Zayn and Liv Morgan against Chelsea Green.

The official description reads as follows:

“As WWE Crown Jewel approaches, the matches of the international WWE Premium Live Event come into focus, including the Champion vs. Champion Matches between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn as well as Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan.”

WWE has also released the official Crown Jewel cold open video package on its YouTube channel, giving fans an early look at the opening presentation scheduled to air at the start of Saturday’s broadcast.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 takes place on Saturday, November 7, from ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event streams live on the ESPN app in the United States and Netflix internationally, beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.