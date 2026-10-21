New developments in Saudi Arabia are raising further questions about WWE’s upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh.

On Wednesday, October 21, the U.S. State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to depart Saudi Arabia amid escalating hostilities involving Iranian-backed Houthi forces.

The decision follows a series of missile and drone attacks targeting airports and other infrastructure throughout the country, including King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

In its latest security warning, the U.S. government addressed the growing threat and the possibility of further escalation.

“Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions. The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area.”

The warning comes just 17 days before WWE is scheduled to present Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 7, at Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD.

The situation has become particularly concerning from a travel standpoint, as Riyadh’s primary international airport has experienced significant disruptions following multiple attacks this month.

The latest U.S. security alert described operations at King Khalid International Airport as suspended, although limited flights have reportedly resumed. Airports in Jeddah and Dammam remain operational but have also experienced delays and cancellations.

The State Department also outlined additional restrictions for American government personnel traveling through Saudi Arabia.

“U.S. government employees working in Saudi Arabia require special authorization from Chief of Mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia following recent missile and UAV attacks on airports in the Kingdom.”

The restrictions specifically apply to U.S. government employees, rather than serving as a blanket prohibition on travel for American citizens.

Nevertheless, the ongoing security concerns and disruptions to international air travel could create logistical challenges for WWE as the company prepares to transport its performers, production personnel, and equipment to Riyadh.

The government also urged Americans considering travel through Saudi airports to exercise extreme caution.

“U.S. citizens should be aware of potential attacks on airports, airspace closures, flight cancellations, and travel disruptions. Please take extreme caution if you choose to use airports in Saudi Arabia. We recommend checking your flight departure status directly with the airline and with the airport.”

Questions surrounding Crown Jewel have been mounting in recent weeks as the regional conflict continues.

Previous reports have indicated that WWE has discussed contingency plans should circumstances prevent the event from taking place in Saudi Arabia. However, no official announcement regarding a relocation or postponement has been made.

The Six Kings Slam tennis tournament, another major sporting event scheduled for Saudi Arabia, was previously postponed until December amid the security situation.

As of this writing, WWE continues to advertise Crown Jewel for November 7 in Riyadh. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.