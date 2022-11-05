– Below is the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Jackie Redmond, Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. The Kickoff also features live shots from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For those who missed it, you can click here for the current planned match order for today, and you can click here for notes and photos from Saudi Arabia, and you can click here for spoilers on today’s big event. Our live coverage and Viewing Party can be found here.

– Below is the WWE Crown Jewel opening video, featuring Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil:

Time doesn't just tell all. It shows all. WWE Global Ambassador @TitusONeilWWE helps set the stage for today's #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/H7n7ijfqsS — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

– WWE has officially announced that Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open Crown Jewel. You can find the match order at this link.

We noted earlier how the main event is scheduled to get at least 30 minutes with entrances included, more than any other match or segment on the show. Fightful Select adds that Omos vs. Braun Strowman is scheduled to be the shortest bout on the card. Lashley vs. Lesnar, and the two tag team title matches were scheduled for roughly the same amount of time, while Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in the Steel Cage was scheduled to receive a little more time, along with the RAW Women’s Title match and The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day.

– Below are more tweets and photos from Riyadh, including a shot of Lesnar and Jake Paul, Austin Theory teasing a Money In the Bank cash-in, a clip of Logan Paul, and footage of the Superstars arriving.

👑 — Austin Theory (@_Theory1) November 5, 2022

"It's gonna be gnarly tonight." Is @LoganPaul just hours away from shocking the world at #WWECrownJewel? pic.twitter.com/bx5rUjrADU — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.