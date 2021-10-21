– Below is the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show video, featuring Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg at WWE HQ, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin live from Saudi Arabia.

– WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will no longer be a No DQ match.

We noted earlier how Braxton opened the Crown Jewel Kickoff to announce two changes – a No DQ stipulation for Lesnar vs. Reigns, plus a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation added to the No Holds Barred match between Bobby Lashley and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg.

In an update, Braxton noted later in the Kickoff that the No DQ stipulation has already been pulled from the WWE Universal Title match. Braxton stated that Lesnar and Reigns want no part in the stipulation, so it has been pulled.

