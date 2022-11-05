WWE Crown Jewel will take place later today from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Be sure to join us for live coverage of the event, beginning at 11am ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show.

You can click here for the current Crown Jewel line-up. Below are several notes going into the show:

* A special Crown Jewel edition of The Bump will air today at 10am ET on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch, with Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla previewing the show. Their special guests will be Logan Paul, plus Ridge Holland and Butch. The Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show begins at 11am ET and the main show begins at 12pm ET. We will have full coverage as it happens

* WWE will be using drone technology during some of today’s major entrances, according to PWInsider. The drones will be used to create logos in the sky and other such effects

* As noted earlier during the Crown Jewel press conference, Sami Zayn did not make the trip and he hasn’t worked past Saudi shows for religious reasons. Fans chanted for Zayn at the Crown Jewel press conference, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns responded by saying the fans don’t deserve Zayn. It’s also been confirmed that MVP is not there with Omos

* Drew Gulak made the trip to Saudi Arabia. He’s been working in the ring with Logan Paul for today’s main event, as has WWE Producer Shane Helms

* WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil also made the trip. As seen in the tweet below, Titus joined Omos, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss and others in visiting local children for WWE Community appearances

* Also below are tweets from Reigns and Paul Heyman. Roman tweeted about embarrassing Logan, while Heyman tweeted photos of The Bloodline meeting Turki Al-Sheikh at the press conference, who is a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court under the rank of Minister, and the current Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Entertainment. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon presented “his excellency” with a custom WWE Title belt at the press conference. For those who missed it, you can click here for the first look at the Crown Jewel set inside Mrsool Park

It’s been an incredible week in the community in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/gIjbJHpgI0 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) November 4, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on WWE Crown Jewel and be sure to join us for live coverage at 11am ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.