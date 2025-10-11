The time for WWE Crown Jewel has arrived!

WWE goes ‘Down Under” for the second day in a row today, as they follow up yesterday’s WWE SmackDown show in Perth with their second of three nights at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, as WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is LIVE at 8am ET. / 5am PT.

Things get started with a two-hour ‘Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth” that kicks off at 6am ET. / 3am PT. hosted by Michael Cole and featuring panelists Wade Barrett and Big E.

On tap for the PLE potion of the evening are the following matches:

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Seth Rollins (c) (Crown Jewel Men’s Title)

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton (c) (Crown Jewel Women’s Title)

* John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed (Australian Street Fight)

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane



