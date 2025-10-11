What will be opening and closing the show at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth today?

Let’s find out!

During the ‘Countdown To WWE Crown Jewel: Perth” premium live event on Saturday morning at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, a couple of big announcements were made.

First, the main event of today’s show.

It was announced by the pre-show panelists of Michael Cole, Big E. and Wade Barrett that the closing match at the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event will be none other than the WWE Crown Jewel Men’s Championship showdown between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion and leader of The Vision Seth Rollins.

The two will collide for the special Crown Jewel title and accompanying ring in the final match of the show.

But what will take place inside the squared circle as the first match?

Also during the ‘Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth’ pre-show leading into today’s main premium live event, the opening match of the evening was announced.

And it’s gonna be a good one!

Kicking things off as the first match of the show inside RAC Arena at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth will be the Australian Street Fight pitting “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns one-on-one against Australia’s own Bronson Reed of The Vision.

Also advertised for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth today is WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton locking horns with WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer, with the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship at stake.

Adelaide’s favorite daughter, Rhea Ripley, on her 29th birthday, will join forces with IYO SKY to take on The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane in featured women’s tag-team action.

Also scheduled is John Cena vs. AJ Styles in one of the final matches on the year-long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour for Cena, who takes on “The Phenomenal One”, who also announced his final year in the business will be in 2026.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com today for the best live WWE Crown Jewel: Perth results coverage from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Our coverage is underway now, and you can follow along all show long by reading our live WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.