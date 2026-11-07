WWE is LIVE from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today.

WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place this afternoon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a taped show airing at 12/11c on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix.

Advertised for the Saturday, November 7, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Men’s Crown Jewel Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

* Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green

* Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta & Je’Von Evans

LIVE NOW: WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026 RESULTS