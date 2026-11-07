WWE is LIVE from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today.
WWE Crown Jewel is scheduled to take place this afternoon from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a taped show airing at 12/11c on ESPN Unlimited and Netflix.
Advertised for the Saturday, November 7, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * Men’s Crown Jewel Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn
* Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green
* Last Man Standing: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton
* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta & Je’Von Evans
- LIVE NOW: WWE CROWN JEWEL 2026 RESULTS