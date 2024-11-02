WWE and Riyadh Season return in Saudi Arabia today.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down this afternoon, with the “Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel 2024” pre-show starting at 11am EST. / 8am PST., leading into the premium live event starting at 1/12c from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for today’s show is Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL vs. Meta-Four vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven for the Women’s tag titles, LA Knight vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. title, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins vs. Bronson Reed, Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Crown Jewel Women’s title, and Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER for the WWE Crown Jewel Men’s title.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.