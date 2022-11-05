– The WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff pre-show opens live with Jackie Redmond welcoming us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg and Matt Camp at WWE TV studios in Stamford, CT. We get a live shot from outside of Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as fans are finding their way into the venue. Redmond and the panel go over the card for Crown Jewel now. They confirm Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley will open the show. We go to a video package for the match.

For those who missed it, you can click here for the current planned match order for today, and you can click here for notes and photos from Saudi Arabia, and you can click here for spoilers on today’s big event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Ridge Holland and Butch vs. The Usos (c)

Last Woman Standing Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Asuka and Alexa Bliss (c)

Steel Cage Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

Bray Wyatt makes an appearance

