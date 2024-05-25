WWE is returning to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia later this year.

During the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2024, the company aired a video to promote their return to the market later in 2024.

It was announced that the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event will be returning to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024 will take place on Saturday, November 2.

Make sure to join us here on 11/2 for live results coverage of the show.