WWE is putting a lot of faith into Logan Paul going into today’s Crown Jewel main event as at least 30 minutes were earmarked for his bout with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, including their entrances. PWInsider adds that this is far longer than anything else on the show has earmarked. The main event will be officiated by referee Ryan Tran.

Paul has a large entourage with him in Saudi Arabia, which includes his brother Jake Paul. Word is that you can expect them to be involved in some fashion.

We noted before how Drew Gulak was brought to the show as he has been training Logan in the ring. It was noted that he has also been working on spots with The Paul Brothers.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is set to open Crown Jewel. Lesnar was not around over the weekend, but he arrived earlier today and it’s believed he will immediately head back to the United States as soon as he’s done with the match.

There were some rumors within the company on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg being at Crown Jewel, but as of this morning no one has seen him, and it appears the rumors were incorrect.

There has been some speculation on Rhea Ripley missing the show, but she is there with The Judgment Day.

We noted earlier how drone technology will be used in some of the top entrances at Crown Jewel. Word is that this drone technology will be “really fun” to check out. The drones will be used to display logos in the sky.

