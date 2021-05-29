According to PW Insider, WWE has cut well-respected documentary filmmaker Giancarlo Dittamo from their staff.

Dittamo is best known for his WWE Network doc on Liv Morgan (Liv Forever), a WWE YouTube video of “Ringside” Charlie Adorno, and the upcoming special on the company’s first superfan Vladimir, entitled, “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir.”

The report mentions that many were stunned by Dittamo being let go as he was referred to as a genius by a staffer backstage. He recently took to Twitter to comment on his release writing, “Onward and Upward,” and later followed by “I got a lot more winning to do.”

