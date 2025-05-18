– Jazymn Nyx was absent from NXT this past week, but we’re told WWE is optimistic she won’t be out for long. She remains with the company and was only sidelined temporarily.

– Despite MLW teasing an appearance, Shotzi is still under contract with WWE as of now.

– Liv Morgan’s filming wrapped this week, and she’s expected back in the U.S. over the weekend. Whether or not she turns up at WWE Raw on Monday night remains to be seen, although she’s able to be used again whenever she’s ready.

– Regarding the recent Giulia vs. Jordynne Grace match on NXT, we’ve learned that some of their time was cut during the match itself.

