Several producers have been revealed from Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, courtesy of Fightful Select. For those who missed it, you can click here for our detailed recap from the event, which took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

* Shawn Daivari produced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retaining over The New Day

* Chris Park produced Drew McIntyre defeating Madcap Moss

* Kenn Doane and Shane Helms produced RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle retaining over The Street Profits

* Adam Pearce and WWE Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes produced WWE Hall of Famer Edge defeating The Miz

* Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Liv Morgan’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

* Jamie Noble produced the Fatal 5 Way main event, which saw Brock Lesnar capture the WWE Title by defeating former champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevin Owens

Below is a video package of highlights from the Day 1 pay-per-view:

